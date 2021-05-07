Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Five Star Bancorp Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option

Five Star Bancorp Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), announced today the closing of the initial public offering of its common stock. The Company sold 6,054,750 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $20.00 per share, including 789,750 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the underwriters’ option, which was exercised in full. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $109.5 million.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. acted as bookrunner for the offering. Stephens Inc. and D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on May 4, 2021. The offering has been made solely by means of the written prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. A Stifel Company, 787 Seventh Avenue, Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling (800) 966-1559.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Five Star
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
[email protected]
916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
[email protected]
916.284.7827

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.