RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Five Star Bank (“Five Star” or the “Company”), the top-performing community bank in the nation with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, announced expansion into San Francisco, California, to seize market opportunities.

The Company is leveraging an existing team of proven Bay Area professionals led by DJ Kurtze, Five Star Bank’s San Francisco Bay Area Region President, to execute on the acquisition and retention of new clients. Five Star expects to open a Loan Production Office in, or around, the San Francisco Financial District in the coming months.

“We are pleased to announce the beginning of our regional expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area where we already have deep roots, existing relationships and extensive connectivity,” said Chief Executive Officer, James Beckwith. “Our history of successfully serving clients in this market compels us to create a physical presence through a dedicated and sophisticated team of professionals. We believe in San Francisco and have confidence in the region’s robust talent pipeline and the strength of its diverse and competitive business environment. Our clients can count on our team to listen to, and support, their interests which we expect will benefit communities through regional economic growth. We have hit the ground running.”

Headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, Five Star Bank is a commercial bank that regularly earns top industry awards, ratings, and recognition. In addition to the #1 ranking on the S&P Global Market Intelligence annual rankings of 2022’s best-performing community banks in the nation, Five Star was recently awarded the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup recognizing the top 10% of community banks in the nation based on various profitability, operational efficiency and balance sheet metrics (banks considered for recognition include all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2022).

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bank has seven branches and one loan production office in Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

