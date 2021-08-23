Breaking News
Five Star Bank Officially Opens its Relocated Branch in Elmira

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Five Star Bank Representatives and Community Leaders Celebrate Branch Opening

ELMIRA, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Star Bank (the “Bank”) officially opened its relocated branch in Elmira today at 100 West Water Street when community and Bank leaders cut the ribbon on the 2,400-square-foot branch in downtown Elmira.

Five Star Bank, a subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), is a leading provider of consumer and commercial lending services across the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and Western regions of New York.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/597daacb-bbe4-4467-b27e-4063523ce4d0

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham said, “In this new and redesigned branch, our associates will continue to take good care of our customers and neighbors by getting to know them and offering education and solutions to help them improve their financial well-being. Consumers and businesses can access a full spectrum of banking and lending services, insurance products, and investment management and consulting services. At Five Star Bank, we strive to be trusted partners to our customers – equipped to assist with many of their financial needs. We are very pleased to celebrate this branch opening with community leaders, Five Star Bank associates and many of our partners who helped make the relocation a success.”

Five Star’s new Elmira Branch offers a comprehensive range of essential banking, insurance and investment products and services to help enhance the financial well-being of consumers and businesses in the neighborhood. This location is designed as a financial solution center with no teller lines and no barriers between bank associates and customers. It features a blend of new technology including Interactive Teller Machines and the comfort of community banking with Certified Personal Bankers.

Five Star Bank is committed to the use of green and energy efficient materials in new office construction and materials sourced for the West Water Street branch have received certifications from Cradle to Cradle, Declare, Forest Stewardship Council, Green Square and GreenGuard. Materials with a high percentage of recycled content were used when possible and energy-efficient LED lighting was used throughout the interior and exterior. Insulation performance and the HVAC system air exchange rate exceed building code.

Five Star Bank has served Elmira since 2012 when it acquired the former HSBC branch at 150 Lake Street. The relocated branch is part of the NYS Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

In celebration of the opening, Five Star Bank will continue its tradition of giving back to the communities it serves by donating $5,000 each to the Economic Opportunity Program of Chemung and Schuyler Counties and MAN2MAN Forum.

The Elmira branch is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The phone number is (607) 737-2165. For 24-Hour Touch Tone Banking call 1-877-882-5782.

About Five Star Bank
Five Star Bank is a $5 billion community bank offering a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses through a network of more than 45 locations. Five Star Bank has a dedicated team of approximately 560 employees who are committed to giving back through a variety of non-profit organizations and neighborhood charities.

Five Star Bank offers a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients through SDN Insurance Agency, LLC. Additionally, the Bank offers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans through Courier Capital, LLC, HNP Capital, LLC and Five Star Investment Services. Additional Five Star Bank information is available at five-starbank.com and on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC, Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC are subsidiaries of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Financial Institutions, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Additional information is available at fiiwarsaw.com.

For additional information contact:
Shelly J. Doran
(585) 627-1362
[email protected]

