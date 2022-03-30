Breaking News
Five Star Holding Announces Investment in Growth Strategy

HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Star Holding (“Five Star”), an integrated flexible packaging company based in Houston, Texas, is proud to announce a partnership with affiliates of The Jordan Company, L.P. (“TJC”), a private equity firm with four decades of experience enabling companies and their management teams to accelerate strategic growth initiatives.

“Five Star has a history of continued investment and consistent growth,” said Mike Ukropina, CEO of Five Star. “Partnering with TJC will allow us to accelerate our growth initiatives and extend our sustainability leadership in the flexible packaging market.”

The Jordan Company will invest in Five Star alongside the current owners. 

“Five Star is a closely held group of flexible packaging companies that work together as a family,” stated Tim White, Chief Strategy Officer of Five Star. “We believe a partnership with The Jordan Company will support our continued vision for growth and preserve our shared values, ethics, and commitment to our customers, employees and stakeholders who are essential to Five Star.”

“We are thrilled by the opportunity to invest in the Five Star team to accelerate the Company’s growth plans. Five Star’s portfolio of sustainability solutions, including the 100% PE PurE line of products, in-house PCR recycling capabilities, and the development of bio-films, provide exciting opportunities for growth,” commented Mike Denvir, Partner at TJC.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Five Star. The partnership is expected to be completed in May 2022.

About The Jordan Company

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm with original capital commitments in excess of $18 billion and a 40-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Diversified Industrials; Consumer and Healthcare; Logistics and Supply Chain Services; and Technology, Telecom and Utilities.

About Five Star 

Five Star is an integrated group of manufacturing companies with industry-leading flexible packaging, printed films, bag-making and sustainability solutions. Five Star is centrally located in Houston, Texas, and vertically integrated across multiple facilities that encompass extrusion, printing, recycling, and converting operations. Five Star provides innovative packaging and sustainability solutions to Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies and large national retailers.

Media Contact: Tim White 346-701-7024

