DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone, known for his 60+ albums, numerous film and game score compositions, and unforgettable themes for NBC (The Kentucky Derby, US Figure Skating, Premier League soccer, and more), is bringing his captivating holiday show A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends to Idaho Springs (12/1), Fort Collins (12/2), Denver (12/3), Colorado Springs (12/4), Buena Vista (12/6), Salida (12/7), Evergreen (12/8), Palmer Lake (12/9), Boulder (12/10), and Longmont (12/11) before continuing on to Arizona and California. This candlelit evening will feature the debut of some of his recent neo-classical compositions with strings, flutes, and percussion, his chart-topping favorites reimagined and performed in exciting new arrangements, and songs from his classic albums Christmas Spirit, Celtic Christmas, and Christmas Lounge, plus holiday fan favorites to warm the heart and spark the holiday spirit – taking concertgoers on a winter odyssey to be remembered for years to come.

Called “The most enchanting and magical music ever to be on our stage” by Yuma Historic Theatre, David’s music has long been synonymous with the holidays and goes hand in hand with the other classic Christmas experiences that Coloradans hold so dear. Those who love attending Denver Christkindlmarket, Denver Zoo Lights, Denver Botanic Gardens’ Blossoms of Light, or other live holiday events that light up the local Christmas season will find themselves enraptured by A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends.

David’s concert is an enchanting journey from first note to last, taking us from a peaceful stroll through untouched snow to the frenetic and joyous yuletide energy of the season. You will find yourself wrapped in memories of ice skating with loved ones or drinking warm cider on a chilly winter night, snow softly falling all around.

In anticipation of A Winter’s Eve Concert, David says, “I’m very excited to be touring again with my holiday show. We’ve definitely missed performing live. My band and I have a fun evening planned for you with holiday favorites and my own winter-inspired songs. I’m hoping to reconnect with a lot of my fans and see some snow along the way!”

A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends marks David’s live concert return to Colorado after nearly a decade. Receiving Grammy® nominations in 2022, 2020, 2005, 2001, and 1992, David’s music is often influenced by the beauty of nature, Native American traditions, Celtic dance, medieval folklore, and the realm of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth. This concert will embrace Colorado with glorious music of the holiday season, passionate compositions, heartwarming stories, and virtuoso musicianship.

Tickets are on sale now for A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends at davidarkenstone.com. Attendees may opt for a VIP Experience that includes a post-show meet & greet, preferred seating, lanyard with tour laminate, a signed photo, and a custom compilation CD. For more information and complete tour updates, visit davidarkenstone.com.

To schedule an interview with David Arkenstone or reserve your guest spot at one of the performances, please reach out to cindygagecsr@gmail.com or (818) 481-2600 or sarah.shuel@gmail.com.

About David Arkenstone

5-time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone has established himself as one of the best contemporary instrumentalists of our time. This visionary continues to create distinctive tracks that inspire the imagination. A musical storyteller, David is passionate about taking listeners on a journey, creating sonic tapestries that evoke every emotion. “I envision a place where I would like to go, or an adventure I would like to take, and let my imagination run free,” says David. “I’ve gotten countless messages from listeners who love to take these journeys with me. I’m sometimes surprised by how powerfully people respond to my music.”

David enjoys touring and meeting his fans from around the world. “One of the most exciting things about performing live is the interaction I have with the audience. It’s very different than making a recording, where you’re not sure who will be listening to it. A lot of the roots of our musicianship come into focus in a live situation. You’re in the moment, you perform your best, and many times reach new heights – then it’s gone and on to the next one!”

