FIVE9 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of FIVN and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM).

On July 18, 2021, Five9 announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Zoom in a deal valued at $14.7 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Five9 stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom common stock for each share of Five9 common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Five9’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Five9’s stockholders.

