Fixing of coupon rate in the series 12G, 12R, 15G, 16G, 30S, 31S, 32S, 33S, 40Q, 40S, 41Q, 41S, 73D, 83D and Senior Debt effective from 1 April 2018.

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 23 March 2018

Company announcement number 26/2018 – 23 March 2018

Fixing of coupon rate in the series 12G, 12R, 15G, 16G, 30S, 31S, 32S, 33S, 40Q, 40S, 41Q, 41S, 73D, 83D and Senior Debt effective from 1 April 2018.

With effect from 1 April 2018, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Nibor3®, FlexGaranti®, RD Cibor6®, RenteDyk® and Senior Debt will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.

The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Nr. 26_Fastsaettelse af kuponrente pr. 01.04.2018_uk

Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 26-2018_uk