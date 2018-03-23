|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
Telephone +45 7012 5300
23 March 2018
Company announcement number 26/2018 – 23 March 2018
Fixing of coupon rate in the series 12G, 12R, 15G, 16G, 30S, 31S, 32S, 33S, 40Q, 40S, 41Q, 41S, 73D, 83D and Senior Debt effective from 1 April 2018.
With effect from 1 April 2018, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Nibor3®, FlexGaranti®, RD Cibor6®, RenteDyk® and Senior Debt will be adjusted.
Please find the data in the attached file.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
