North America’s flake ice machines market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 5.8% by 2023. The increased demand from the food and beverage industry is attributed to regional market growth.

NEWARK, Del, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEWARK, Del: The global flake ice machines market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.3 Billion in 2023. With the increasing awareness of food safety, the overall scope of flake ice machines is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 2.3 Billion by 2033.

One of the key drivers of the market growth is the increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenience Foods, which is rising rapidly across the globe. As a result, the food processing industry is growing rapidly, and the need for flake ice machines is also increasing. Flake ice machines are commonly used in food processing, especially in seafood, meat, and poultry processing, to maintain the freshness and quality of the food products.

Another factor driving the growth of the flake ice machines market is the growing healthcare industry. The healthcare industry is growing rapidly, and the need for flake ice machines is increasing. Flake ice machines are used in healthcare facilities for various purposes, including cooling and storing medicines, surgical instruments, and blood products. Additionally, flake ice machines are used to keep medical equipment at the desired temperature.

The increased demand from fishing industry is accelerating the demand for flake ice machines. The fishing industry is a significant user of flake ice machines. Flake ice machines are used to maintain the quality and freshness of fish during transportation and storage. As the demand for fish is increasing worldwide, the demand for flake ice machines is also increasing.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global Flake Ice Machines Market was valued at US$ 1.2 Billion by 2022 end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.4%.

North America is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

by application, the food Processing segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 5.8% in 2033.

On the basis of end-user, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 5.7% in 2033.

“The growing tourism industry, as well as the increasing urbanization and disposable income of people across the globe, are the major factors that are expected to propel the growth of the flake ice machines market in the near future,” opines an analyst from FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the flake ice machines market are Blue Star, Hoshizaki, Ice-O-Matic, Manitowoc Ice, Labman Scientific Instruments, Labsol Enterprises, Scineers, Scotsman Ice Systems, Simag-Italy, Trufrost, Labtron, Ocean Cold Technologies, among others.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Hoshizaki released the MODwater dispenser, which combines a high-capacity ice machine with a water dispenser for a compact, all-in-one solution.

In 2020, Manitowoc introduced the NEO under-counter ice machine, which features a sleek, modern design and a unique “delay” function that allows users to pause ice production during slow periods.

In 2020, Scotsman introduced the Prodigy Plus Nugget ice machine, which produces soft, chewable nugget ice that is popular in a variety of settings, including healthcare, education, and hospitality. It also features an antimicrobial protection system to inhibit the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Flake Ice Machines market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the Flake Ice Machines market, the market is segmented on the basis of application (mine temperature reduction, food processing, preservation and cooling field application, medical facilities, concrete cooling project, and skiing & other sports), by cooling media (air-cooled, and water-cooled), by storage capacity (up to 250 kg, 250 to 750 kg, and above 750 kg), by end-user (household, commercial, and industrial), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered in the Flake Ice Machines Industry Analysis:

By Application:

Mine Temperature Reduction

Food Processing

Preservation and Cooling Field Application

Medical Facilities

Concrete Cooling Project

Skiing & Other Sports

By Cooling Method:

Air Cooled

Water Cooled

By Storage Capacity:

Up to 250 Kg

250 to 750 Kg

Above 750 Kg

By End User:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Sheep Creep Feeder Market Growth: The sheep creep feeder market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 260 Million in 2023 and it is likely to surpass US$ 497 Million by 2033. Sales of sheep creep feeders are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Cereal Rolling Machine Market Analysis: During the projected period (2023 to 2033), the global cereal rolling machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%. The cereal rolling machine market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,732.7 Million by the end of 2033 from US$ 986.0 Million in 2023.

Knife Sterilizer Market Revenue: The global knife sterilizer market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 657.5 Million in 2023. the overall demand for knife sterilizers is projected to grow at 3.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, totaling a valuation of US$ 918.5 Million by 2033.

Automatic Cattle Waterer Market Research: Global automatic cattle waterer market size is projected to be valued at US$ 560 Million in 2023 and is expected to hit around US$ 975 Million by 2033. Sales of automatic cattle waterers are expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Glass Washer Market Forecast: The global glass washers market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 459.9 Million in 2023. the overall sales of glass washers are projected to increase at 4.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, totaling a market valuation of US$ 707.4 Million by 2033.

Wine Bottling Machine Market Demand: The global wine bottling machine market is expected to grow from US$ 1,896.2 Million in 2023 to US$ 3,088.7 Million by 2033, with overall sales accelerating at 5.0% CAGR throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

