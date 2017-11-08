Flame Resistant Fabrics Market to be worth US$ 6.56 Bn by 2024 – Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The competition among the players operating in the global market for flame resistant fabrics is anticipated to intensify over the years ahead owing to the unique product categories being introduced by the leading companies, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a research report. The top drawer companies operating in the global flame resistant fabrics market are TenCate, Teijin Aramid, Lenzing AG, Milliken & Company, and DuPont, among others. The global market for flame resistant fabrics is divided with real players going after initiative position through proficient methodologies, for instance, R&D, practical item advancement, conveyance assentions and mix through powerful store network administration. DuPont has received an imaginative methodology to grow characteristically fire safe filaments, under the brand names Nomex and Keviar.

As indicated by the report, the worldwide market for flame resistant fabrics was esteemed at US$ 3.63 bn in 2015 and is foreseen to achieve US$ 6.56 bn by the end of 2024, extending at a CAGR of 6.8% in the vicinity of 2016 and 2024. As far as region is concerned, Europe ruled the worldwide flame resistant fabrics market in 2015. The demand for fire safe textures is assessed to be high in created locales inferable from the ascent in usage of a few directions on articles of clothing, and divider covering and upholstery applications in the course of the most recent couple of years. This is driving the interest for fire safe textures. Europe was trailed by Asia Pacific in 2015. Asia Pacific represented the second biggest offer, while North America held the third biggest offer of the worldwide market for flame resistant fabrics in 2015.

Regarding volume, Industrial protective clothing was the segment in terms of product in the worldwide market for flame resistant fabrics, representing over half offer in 2015. Modern defensive attire goes about as a steady and idle boundary amongst flame and skin, shielding the wearer from coordinate presentation. Expanding stringent controls for the assurance of laborers from word related risks is the key purposes behind the strength of the section. Transport is anticipated to be the quickest developing application section of the worldwide market for flame resistant fabrics amid the estimate time frame. These textures are likewise utilized in high-temperature hoses, for example, those nourishing hot air to delta manifolds.

Growing Applications to have Positive Impact on Market

Flame resistant fabrics, the materials which inalienably have properties which are flame resistant or are treated with a flame resistant substance, are widely used to fabricate pieces of clothing, decorations, and array for applications over various ventures, including cordiality, military, social insurance, and oil and gas. Mixes of treated and inalienably fire protection filaments textures are additionally regularly used to fabricate fire safe items for use over these and different enterprises.

In the previous couple of years, an immense ascent popular for flame resistant apparel for use in the guard business and a few different enterprises with consistent danger of flame flare-ups has been seen over the globe. Consequently, flame resistant apparels and the market delivering and showcasing fire safe textures makes for a commercial center with huge development openings, particularly as government directions in regards to representative security in high-chance ventures and operations turn out to be progressively stringent.

Slowdown in Demand for Industrial Clothing to Inhibit Market Growth

Industrial protective makes an inactive and stable obstruction between the skin and fire, allowing the wearer powerful assurance against guide introduction to blazes or over the top temperatures. While industrial protective clothing has seen broad ascent sought after crosswise over key end-utilize businesses, its demand bend steepened in 2015 attributable to a huge log jam in the oil and gas industry. By and by, applications over the vehicle business helped the market accomplish stable development and reasonable returns.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Flame Resistant Fabrics Market (Application – Industrial Protective Clothing, Law Enforcement & Firefighting Services, Transport) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

The report segments the global flame resistant fabrics market as follows:

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market – Application Analysis

Industrial Protective Clothing

Law Enforcement and Firefighting Services

Transport

Others (Including hot gas filtration applications, corporate and home furnishings)

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



