Viral video that surfaced Monday showed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., snap at pro-Palestinian protesters who confronted her and her fiancé outside a movie theater in Brooklyn, New York.

“I need you to understand this is not OK,” Ocasio-Cortez angrily told the activists as they demanded that she call Israel’s offensive in Gaza a “genocide.” The Democratic lawmaker appeared uncomfortable as the activists accosted her in public, but that was exactly

[Read Full story at source]