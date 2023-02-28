Innovative ad tech offering provides omnichannel marketers holistic approach to reporting metrics on viewability and protection from invalid traffic, including fraud

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mediaocean , the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced an additional MRC accreditation for unified metrics spanning ad serving and verification across channels. Flashtalking is now the only independent ad serving solution integrating the reporting of MRC-accredited CTV impressions, desktop and mobile viewability, and SIVT (sophisticated invalid traffic), as measured by Protected Media. Combined with desktop, mobile display, and video ad serving impressions reporting, the capability provides marketers a full omnichannel view of their media investment.

“Flashtalking plays an important role as an independent ad server, free from media conflicts that can tie verification data to delivery data impression by impression, improving optimization, attribution, delivery efficiency across screens from CTV to desktop to mobile,” said John Nardone, President of Mediaocean. “We have worked hard to introduce and achieve MRC accreditation for fully-integrated ad serving and verification reporting. We believe these solutions deliver accretive value for brands and their agency partners.”

In 2021, Flashtalking acquired Protected Media , an innovative verification provider that was one of the first to be MRC-accredited for SIVT, inclusive of fraud detection, in CTV. The vision behind the acquisition was to fully integrate verification into ad serving, setting the stage for new efficiencies that are difficult to achieve without a unified offering – which was achieved last year. Today’s announcement adds the benefit of integrated reporting to the proposition for advertisers.

“We congratulate Flashtalking by Mediaocean on the expansion of its MRC accreditation to include unified reporting of these additional Protected Media-measured metrics,” said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. “MRC has a long history of experience working with both Protected Media and Flashtalking, and this latest accreditation evidences the same commitment to quality and transparency continues today under the Mediaocean banner.”

