The United States growing use of flat panel displays boosted its market share to 15.2% and is expected to stay a top market in the near future.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The flat panel display market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach a value of US$ 149,441.2 million in 2023 and is expected to increase to US$ 217,682.7 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Flat panel displays find applications in various industries. In the entertainment sector, they offer high-resolution visuals, a wide colour gamut, and smart features, providing viewers with immersive and diverse content options.

In the computing and productivity realm, flat panel displays have become essential for professionals, gamers, and creative individuals who require high-quality visuals and seamless user experiences.

Mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, have also embraced flat panel displays, revolutionizing the mobile technology landscape. Furthermore, flat panel displays play a crucial role in advertising and digital signage, enabling dynamic and engaging advertising experiences for businesses.

One emerging trend that is set to drive the sales of flat panel displays is the advancement in information technology. The demand for electronic devices like laptops, televisions, mobile phones, and tablets with flat-panel displays is on the rise.

Manufacturers are focusing on incorporating retina displays and Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K technology to enhance pixel density and improve visual quality. The flat panel display market is witnessing significant growth and innovation, driven by:

Advancements in display technologies.

Increasing demand for high-quality visual experiences across various industries.

As technology continues to evolve, we can expect further enhancements and exciting developments in the flat panel display industry.

Key Takeaways from the Flat Panel Display Market Study

Sales of OLED displays are anticipated to expand at a 2.7% CAGR by the end of 2027.

The automotive application segment is projected to secure a CAGR of 4.9% in the coming years.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.3% and capture a significant market share.

In the United Kingdom, the demand for flat panel displays is anticipated to expand by 3.4% between 2023 and 2033.

In Japan, sales of flat panel displays are estimated to reach US$ 14.5 billion by 2027.

“Flat panel displays are transformative in the world of visual technology. These sleek and energy-efficient screens have become ubiquitous in various applications, from consumer electronics to signage and televisions, reshaping the way we view and interact with digital content,“ comments an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

The following flat panel display manufacturers hold a considerable sway in the global landscape

AU Optronics Corp.

Emerging Display Technologies Corp.

Innolux Corp.

Sharp Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Universal Display Corporation

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Key Developments

AU Optronics collaborated with PlayNitride Inc., a Micro LED technology vendor, in April 2020 to create high-resolution flexible micro-LED display technology. AUO and PlayNitride combined their display and LED experience to create a leading 9.4-inch-high resolution flexible micro-LED display with a great 228 PPI pixel density.

LG Display exhibited its latest displays and technologies at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2020. The firm might introduce a 65-inch Ultra HD (UHD) Bendable OLED panel and a 55-inch Full HD (FHD) Transparent OLED display.

LG Display announced the launch of its 8.5th generation (2,200mm x 2,500mm) OLED panel production factory in Guangzhou, China, in August 2019, with a capacity of producing 10 million large-size OLED panels per year.

Flat Panel Display Market Segmentation

By Technology

Liquid Crystal Displays

Plasma Displays

Organic Light Emitting Diode Displays

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Television

Mobile Phones

Personal Computers

Automotive

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East & Africa

