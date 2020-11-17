FLAVORMAN CREATES DRINK CAPTURING 2020 IN BEVERAGE FORM

Beverage Developer Explores “If 2020 Was A Drink” Concept

LOUISVILLE, KY, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If 2020 was a drink, what would it taste like? Experts at Flavorman, a Louisville, KY-based beverage development company, got together to find out.

“It’s been an exceptionally challenging year for everyone, so in an effort to spread some positivity, we wanted to do something fun,” says David Dafoe, Founder & CEO. “As beverage architects, we’re always looking for ways to challenge our creativity, so we thought— let’s make 2020 into a beverage.”

The commemorative drink was inspired by 4 themes from the year: seeking comfort, a global consciousness around health, the power of hope, and of course, the unpredictable series of events that have defined this historic period.

With plenty of reasons to seek out comfort without compromising on health Flavorman decided to create a mocktail. Free from the occasional side effects of alcohol, the mocktail allows for guiltless indulgence (though given the circumstances, a shot or two of the real stuff would make an understandable addition).

Pairing their knowledge of flavor trends with attention to health, the experts also chose pink grapefruit flavor for its tart taste and boost of immunity; but grapefruit can leave a bitter taste in your mouth, just like the year 2020. Flavorman sought to “mask” that by pairing it with a sweet, silky honey— a reminder that life is sweet. Together, the bittersweet combination provides a bright, uplifting profile to mirror the sense of hope which has carried us through every challenge faced this year.

Of course, writing off 2020 as simply “bittersweet” just wouldn’t cut it. After a series of absurdly unfortunate events— wildfires triggered by gender reveal parties, murder hornets, a toilet paper shortage, to name a few— Flavorman had plenty of inspiration to draw from. To summarize the overwhelmingly harsh realities of this dumpster fire of a year, they ultimately added a smokey, spicy ginger to the flavor profile.

Mirroring the unusual circumstances, the drink’s label is positioned upside down on the can, just like the year 2020. When poured, its color is revealed as a gaudy orange because— well, that one’s obvious— and if that’s not enough to give you gas, then the drink’s carbonation surely will.

“I think the team did a great job. The drink offers a playful snapshot— a time capsule— of 2020 in beverage form,” says Dafoe. “This last year has disrupted our world in ways we couldn’t have predicted, but it’s also proven our ability to adapt, innovate, and find creative solutions to keep powering forward. That’s something we can all celebrate.”

The special drink is being produced in a limited run at Flavorman’s manufacturing facility in Louisville, KY. The company plans to use it to toast the new year.

ABOUT FLAVORMAN:

Founded by David Dafoe in 1992, Flavorman is a custom beverage development company located in the heart of Bourbon country. Flavorman works with companies and entrepreneurs— big and small —to develop everything from energy drinks to flavored spirits and more.

