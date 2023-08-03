Announcement follows the appointment of several of the world’s most influential generative AI scientists and technologists to the Flawless Research team

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flawless , the award-winning industry leader specializing in groundbreaking generative AI technology for film, television, and commercials, today announced its official partnership with Imperial College London’s I-X Business Partners . This inaugural collaboration signifies a major advancement in the field of generative AI research and development and underscores the crucial importance of this innovation to the entertainment industry. By joining forces with Imperial, Flawless AI aims to revolutionize the way generative AI is utilized in the entertainment sector, opening a world of possibilities for creators while advocating for the responsible adoption of generative AI. The announcement comes just ahead of the prestigious SIGGRAPH conference scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, CA from August 6-10.

Through this collaboration, Flawless gains access to Imperial’s cutting-edge research facilities and presents the opportunity to work with world leading academics, industry experts, students and ground- breaking startups. This strategic partnership will facilitate the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and resources, enabling Flawless to accelerate its research and development efforts, recruitment and ability to bring its innovative generative AI solutions to market faster than ever before. Additionally, as a result of the collaboration, Hyeongwoo Kim has been named an Academic Fellow at Imperial College London. Notably, Flawless was founded on the basis of the groundbreaking white paper written by Kim. He is the Founding Scientist and Chief AI Scientist at Flawless, and the paper made its debut at SIGGRAPH in 2018.

“We are thrilled to join Imperial College London’s I-X Business Partners as their first official member,” said Scott Mann, co-Founder and co-CEO at Flawless AI. “This partnership will undoubtedly fuel our mission to advance the field of generative AI and create groundbreaking solutions that have a transformative impact on filmmaking and other various industries. We look forward to collaborating with Imperial’s esteemed faculty and fellow I-X Business Partners to drive innovation and shape the future of artificial intelligence.”

Imperial College’s I-X Business Partners is a dynamic platform that fosters collaboration and knowledge exchange between industry leaders and academia. With a focus on driving innovation and translating research into real-world applications, I-X Business Partners provides its members with a unique opportunity to shape the future of technology and forge meaningful partnerships with some of the brightest minds in academia.

Flawless’ unique position as the first official member of I-X Business Partners highlights the company’s commitment to pioneering advancements in the field of generative AI for filmmaking. By combining Flawless AI’s cutting-edge technology with the world-class expertise and resources of Imperial College, this collaboration aims to drive breakthrough innovations and advancements in generative AI research, development, and commercialization.

“This new partnership with Flawless AI is very exciting,” said Professor Eric Yeatman, Chair of the Board for I-X. “We are delighted to be working with a company at the forefront of bringing AI-powered tools to filmmaking and I am looking forward to seeing how our new partnership with Flawless AI bears fruit.”

To learn more about Imperial College’s I-X Business Partners, please visit https://ix.imperial.ac.uk/industry-engagement/ .

About Flawless

Flawless is a leading technology company pioneering the generative AI revolution in film and entertainment, empowering storytellers with groundbreaking post-production tools to achieve their artistic vision for a fraction of the cost. Flawless’ platform, named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions, offers tools that can visually replace filmed dialogue, generate perfectly lip-synced dubs, and transfer an actor’s best performance from one angle to another — all while protecting the rights and interests of filmmakers in front of and behind the camera. For more information on Flawless and demonstrations of its technologies, visit flawlessai.com.

Press Contact FischTank PR flawless@fischtankpr.com