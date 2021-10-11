Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Fletcher Fund now accepting scholarship applications from students in Mobile County

Fletcher Fund now accepting scholarship applications from students in Mobile County

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Founders Christian Fletcher and Amber Fletcher of LifeBrite Labs assist those from underserved communities pursuing higher education

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fletcher Fund for Equality and Education announced it is now accepting applications from exceptional students from underserved communities in Mobile County, Ala. as they pursue opportunities in higher education. The fund provides scholarships, mentorships, and other critical support to each selected student. 

“Our mission is to break down potential barriers that could prevent students from receiving education at the top colleges and universities their achievements deserve,” says Fletcher Fund co-founder, Christian Fletcher.

This marks the second year Fletcher Fund scholarships will be awarded to select Mobile County students. Those scheduled to graduate in 2022 are eligible to apply.

Mobile, Alabama is the hometown of founders Christian and Amber Fletcher. Both came from working-class backgrounds, yet achieved great success through higher education. Christian Fletcher and his wife Amber Fletcher are now the CEO and COO, respectively, of LifeBrite Laboratories and LifeBrite Hospital Group which operates LifeBrite Community Hospital of Early and LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes.

“After awarding our inaugural scholarships last year, we’re thrilled to continue the initiative,” Fletcher says. “It’s another opportunity to help lift up the community we came from and create a positive trajectory for those who are too often discriminated against due to their socioeconomic status.” 

The Fletcher Fund recipient of the previous 2020-2021 school year was Daisy Ferrell, a graduate of Mattie T. Blount High School in Prichard, Ala. Ferrell’s achievements, which helped garner the scholarship, include maintaining a 4.0 grade point average, and serving as both the 2021 class valedictorian and senior class president. The awarded funds cover Ferrell’s entire tuition to Dartmouth College, a private Ivy League research university located in Hanover, New Hampshire, and a monthly stipend for living expenses. 

The Fletcher Fund goes beyond traditional scholarships by offering enough financial security for a student to thrive. Both Christian and Amber Fletcher know tuition alone isn’t enough to set students up for success.

“College students from these backgrounds face challenges that go beyond tuition,” Amber Fletcher explains. “This includes having enough funds to cover everyday necessities, unexpected expenses, and more. The last thing we want to see is a student give up their dreams or enroll and later drop out when costs become unmanageable.”

Applications are now being accepted at fletcherfund.com and must be completed by December 17, 2021.

The Fletcher Fund for Equality and Education invests in exceptional students from underserved communities as they pursue opportunities in higher education. Through scholarships, mentorships, and other critical support, we break down barriers to achievement, open lives up to boundless vision, and cultivate a generational cycle of education, wealth, and leadership that uplifts communities of mutual support. For more information, visit fletcherfund.com, contact cmoorer@fletcherfund.com or call 251-591-6135.

CONTACT: Jon Waterhouse
The Fletcher Fund for Equality and Education/LifeBrite Labs
404-721-3983
jwaterhouse@lenzmarketing.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.