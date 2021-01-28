Breaking News
FLEx Lighting Rebrands as Azumo, Maker of LCD 2.0™ Technology Providing Better Visibility and Longer Battery Life

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLEx Lighting, maker of LCD 2.0™ screen technology, today announced it is rebranding to Azumo. Azumo’s LCD 2.0 technology makes screens easier to see in all lighting conditions and extends battery life in applications across the consumer, medical, industrial, and educational markets.

Azumo’s patented front lighting technology easily integrates into current LCD manufacturing processes, consumes 10 times less power than traditional LCD back lighting systems, and provides a consistent contrast ratio across all lighting conditions. It’s use cases are for any screen-based devices and products requiring long battery life and sunlight visibility, including tablets, handheld electronics, meters, smartwatches, medical devices, billboards, and more.

“Our personal and professional lives revolve around looking at screens – we can’t live without them,” said Mike Casper, co-founder and CEO of Azumo. “Azumo makes those screens dramatically better, with improved visibility and longer battery life.”

Azumo’s LCD 2.0 technology provides the following benefits:

  • Low-Power Demands – Reduces power demands by 90 percent for screens of all sizes from longer-lived consumer tablets to bright and efficient billboards.
  • Drop-In Ready – Manufacturers can easily install Azumo’s LCD 2.0 reflective frontlit display module into their products, with no new processes or retrofitting required.
  • Full Sun Visibility – Azumo’s reflective LCD module can use sunlight or any other ambient light to illuminate the screen, day or night, giving it best-in-class color and video rate capability.
  • Lighter – Traditional LCD backlights are made with thick and inflexible materials. Azumo’s LCD 2.0 incorporates a thin layer of plastic, reducing the weight of the device.
  • Safer – Softer blue light light emissions mean that high screen time is easier and healthier on the eyes.

“The LCD industry has seen incredible innovation in display resolution and brightness, but still faces challenges in reducing battery life and improving user experience in bright sunlight,” added Casper. “Azumo’s LCD 2.0 displays solved those challenges while leveraging the fundamental benefits of LCD technology.”

For more information about Azumo’s LCD 2.0 display technology, visit azumotech.com.

About Azumo
Azumo (formerly FLEx Lighting) is a breakthrough display technology company revolutionizing a $130 billion industry. It’s LCD 2.0™ reflective technology is the first in a generation of high performance displays that improve user experience and battery life for end users in consumer, medical, industrial, and educational markets. Azumo’s ultra-thin light transmission technology has 42 patents and enables 10 times the battery savings compared to traditional LCDs. It combines high video rate capability with superior readability in bright sunlight conditions to eliminate glare. With a range of 1″-17″ in size, Azumo displays can easily integrate into any device. For more information on Azumo, visit www.azumotech.com.

Media Contact: Clay Kuntz, [email protected]

