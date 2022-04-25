Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Flexera Builds on Momentum and Expands In APAC

Flexera Builds on Momentum and Expands In APAC

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

Promotes Steve Shaw to Australia, New Zealand Country Manager

SYDNEY, Australia, April 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced expansion in APAC. This includes the growth of Flexera One in APAC and the promotion of Steve Shaw to Australia, New Zealand Country Manager.

“Organizations are looking to transform and unlock the full value of their IT estates. Flexera is in a unique position to help them do exactly that,” said Steve Shaw, Australia, New Zealand Country Manager. “I’ve spent more than two decades at technology companies in APAC, including Telstra and Oracle, and understand the complexities of today’s IT environments. I’m very excited about the opportunity to help our partners and customers manage hybrid IT estates and drive digital transformation through Flexera One.”

Flexera One is the first of its kind, an award-winning platform that enables organizations through:

  • Definitive technology resource data: Flexera customers gain comprehensive and normalized cost visibility into the datacenter, SaaS, and cloud through unique discovery and unmatched Technopedia catalog of IT product reference data.
  • Consumption intelligence: Flexera customers save more than 30 percent by applying use rights and rightsizing investments.
  • Automated portfolio governance: Flexera customers increase business agility by automating IT cost optimization and feeding compliance and cost data into other IT solutions through an API.
  • Hybrid IT optimization: Flexera customers are able to leverage data and be in a place of negotiation readiness with major vendors including Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, and more.

In his new role, Shaw will leverage his 25+ years in software to manage the growth of Flexera in Australia and New Zealand through direct and channel sales. Shaw first joined Flexera in August 2021 as APAC Alliances Manager, Cloud. He previously was enterprise sales director at Crayon, a reseller specializing in the Software Asset Management space, where he worked with a number of SAM vendors, including Flexera. Earlier in his career, he helped grow vendors such as Oracle, Telstra, and Avaya.

Flexera continues to strategically grow its presence in APAC. The company already has a significant engineering office in Melbourne, a growing APAC sales team and partner network; and recently awarded Datacom as Flexera Partner of the Year – APAC region.

For more information on Flexera, visit www.flexera.com. Connect with Steve Shaw on LinkedIn.

Follow Flexera

  • on LinkedIn
  • on Twitter
  • on Instagram
  • on Xing

About Flexera
Flexera delivers SaaS-based IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and multiply the value of their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with definitive visibility into complex hybrid IT ecosystems, providing unparalleled IT insights that allow them to seize technology opportunities. And we help them transform their IT with tools that deliver actionable intelligence across an ever-increasing range of dimensions to effectively manage, govern and optimize their hybrid IT estate. More than 50,000 customers subscribe to our technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ passionate team members worldwide. To learn more, visit flexera.com

For more information, contact:  
publicrelations@flexera.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.