Flexera CFO Joe Freda Announces Retirement

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Freda plans to retire after 11 years with company in Q2’2020

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flexera, the software company that helps organizations realize technology’s power to accelerate their business, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Joe Freda plans to retire from the company in 2020 after over a decade in the role. Freda is targeting Q2’2020 to retire but will remain in his current role with the company until a successor is found and onboarded to ensure a smooth transition.

“In the eleven years that Joe has been our CFO, Flexera has quadrupled in size. Joe has been instrumental to our growth and we’re grateful for his leadership and partnership. I’m pleased that he will help us identify his successor to continue that growth trajectory,” said Jim Ryan, president & CEO of Flexera. “I wish Joe a retirement full of well-deserved down-time.”

In announcing his plans to retire, Freda said, “I am proud to have been part of Flexera’s positive change and success over the last 11 years. After decades in business, it was the right time for my decision to start a new chapter and spend more time with my wife and family.”

Flexera is conducting an external search for its next CFO.

ABOUT FLEXERA
Flexera helps executives succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting clarity into, and full control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps business leaders turn IT insights into action. With a portfolio of integrated solutions that deliver unparalleled technology insights, spend optimization and agility, Flexera helps enterprises optimize their technology footprint and realize IT’s full potential to accelerate their businesses. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 20,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

