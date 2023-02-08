Enterprises can maximise technology investments, aided by APAC shard that meets data residency requirements

ITASCA, Ill. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — February 8, 2023 – Flexera, the company that helps organisations maximise business value from their technology investments, today announced continued expansion in the APAC region through the launch of its APAC shard. The APAC shard allows Flexera One —the SaaS solution designed to optimise hybrid technology investments—to deliver greater performance and meet all data residency requirements for enterprises in the APAC region.

Flexera’s flagship platform, Flexera One, is the first of its kind: an award-winning platform that delivers the power to mitigate risk, reduce costs, and maximise every technology investment. It offers Technology Value Optimization (TVO) through IT Visibility, IT Asset Management, Cloud Migration and Modernisation, and Cloud Cost Optimisation.

“By launching the shard, a new hosting location dedicated to customers in APAC, Flexera is able to extend the unique benefits of Flexera One to customers in this region, supporting their strategic initiatives while complying with data regulations,” said David Jensen, Flexera Vice President, APAC. “Flexera’s ongoing investment in the APAC region exemplifies Flexera’s dedication to providing definitive IT visibility and optimization, to its customers. Flexera accelerates digital transformation and multiplies the value of technology investments.”

Flexera’s expanded presence in the APAC allows organisations with vendor relationships in ANZ and APAC to take full advantage of all Flexera One offers while satisfying specific governance and sovereignty requirements. And with Flexera One, customers can get the insights needed across on-premises, SaaS, and cloud to move confidently to the cloud, optimise spending and risk across significant tech vendors, and inform corporate procurement and finance functions with industry-leading data and analysis.

Flexera One offers the power to mitigate risk, reduce costs and maximise every technology investment—allowing organisations to invest in innovation. No other solution delivers such powerful business outcomes.

About Flexera

Flexera delivers SaaS-based IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and multiply the value of their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with definitive visibility into complex hybrid IT ecosystems, providing unparalleled IT insights that allow them to seize technology opportunities. And we help them transform their IT with tools that deliver actionable intelligence across an ever-increasing range of dimensions to effectively manage, govern and optimize their hybrid IT estate.

More than 50,000 customers subscribe to our technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ passionate team members worldwide. To learn more, visit flexera.com

