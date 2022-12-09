The Portability And Additional Capacity Offered By Flexi Bags Is Driving Their Use Case And Increasing Revenue Generation

Rockville, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new study released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global flexi bag market is set to reach US$ 912 million in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast years of 2023 to 2033. The market is expected to grow rapidly due to a surge in the demand for transportation and logistics from the household sector.

Flexi bags are uniquely designed storage bags that are used for transportation purposes. These bags are an apt alternative to packaging materials and tank containers. They are specifically used for the storage of fluid and powder-based materials. As these bags are made from high tensile strength polyester fabric with elastomer and plastomer coated on both sides, they are light in weight and are therefore extensively used for transportation and logistics purposes.

Owing to the ever-expanding transportation and logistics sector, the demand for flexi bags due to cost-saving factor is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global flexi bag market is projected to grow 6.3% and reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2033.

The market size increased at 3.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

The market was valued at US$ 854.5 million in 2022.

North America led the global market with 26.3% share in 2022.

Under product type, monolayer will account for the highest market share of 84.2% by the end of 2023.

Under the loading category, bottom flexi bags will account for a market share of 71.9% in 2023.

Market Development

Growing manufacturing activities and increasing trade agreements are expected to drive the logistics and transportation sector, which is likely to boost the adoption of flexi bags over the coming years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry was severely impacted and exhibited a downfall of around 7.5%. However, the market is recovering, and currently, the global transportation and logistics industry worth nearly US$ 7 trillion. Flexi bags are designed and fitted with valves and pumps making them waterproof, weatherproof, and airproof for minimal damage to the product with easy transportation.

Key companies in Flexi Bag Market:

SIA Flexitanks

Techno Group

Bulk Liquid Solution Ltd.

LAF Logistic Agency Flexitanks

Hengxin

Qingdao Flexitank Logistics

Trust Flexitanks

Rishi FIBC Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Proagri Solutions LLC

Anthente

MyFlexitank

Segmentation of Flexi Bag Industry Research

By Type : Monolayer Multilayer

By Capacity : Below 15,000 Liters 15,000 – 25,000 Liters Above 25,000 Liters

By Loading : Top Loading Bottom Loading

By End Use : Food & Beverages Chemicals Oil & Petrochemicals Pharmaceuticals Wines & Spirits Industrial Liquids

By Region : North Americas Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global flexi bag market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type (Monolayer, Multilayer), Capacity (Below 15000 Liters, 15000 – 25000, Above 25000), Loading (Top Loading, Bottom Loading), and End Use (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Oil & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Wines & Spirits, Industrial Liquids), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.