Flexible Packaging Market revenue to register 5% growth to hit USD 250 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Europe flexible packaging market, driven by Russia and Germany will witness over 3.5% CAGR during the forecast timeframe due to increasing consumer demand for cosmetics and processed food on account of rising purchasing power.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The most likely used flexible packaging market products includes stand up pouches and pillow pouches. Pillow pouches will witness high gains because of their increasing usage in food & beverages and dairy industry. Low cost, high sealing ability and cost-efficient transportation are some of the key properties positively influencing product penetration.

High barrier properties against moisture and oxygen coupled with low material usage and cost-effective properties will fuel the stand-up pouches demand in flexible packaging market. Thermally processed foods are packed in these products to extend the shelf life. Other flexible packaging products include retort pouches, four side seal pouches, blisters, lidding, and portion packs.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1145

Polymers were one of the major contributing materials, accounted for over 70% of overall flexible packaging market revenue in 2015. Durability and cost effectiveness make the product highly demanding among the users. Rising environmental concerns and stringent government regulation regarding CO2 emission may drive industry towards more eco-friendly and biodegradable materials including cellulosic and bioplastics.

Upsurge in demand from packaged and processed food as a result of changing lifestyle and eating habits has positively influenced flexible packaging market share from food and beverages application. The segment already accounted for over 50% flexible packaging industry in 2015. Increasing spending on bakery and cereal goods along with rising consumer consciousness pertaining to food safety and hygiene will drive the industry growth in this segment. Digital printing technology is widely used in this industry to serve the purpose of labelling on the flexible packaging. Enhanced safety, less maintenance, efficient energy consumption and minimizing waste are some of the beneficial factors enhancing digital printing.

Global flexible packaging market share is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous regional industry participants. Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles Group, Bemis Company, Sonoco Products Company and, Huhtamaki Group are the chief industry players. Other notable companies include Wipak Group, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Ukrplastic, Ampac Holdings, Mondi Group and Sealed Air Corporation.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1145

Europe flexible packaging market, driven by Russia and Germany will witness over 3.5% CAGR up to 2024. Increasing consumer demand for cosmetics and processed food owing to the rising purchasing power will drive regional growth.

Flexible packaging market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at 6% during the forecast period. Economic development in India and China, along with food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals industry expansion are lucrative factors driving growth.

LATAM market is poised to register over 5% gains in the coming years. Brazil and Argentina will be key contributing countries, increase in consumer affordability along with e-commerce industry expansion will support the business growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 247 market data tables & 12 charts & figures from the report “Flexible Packaging Market By Material (Polymer, Paper, Aluminum, Cellulosic), Product (Pillow Pouches, Stand-up Pouches, Four Side Seal Pouches), Application (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, Industrial), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024” in detail along with the table of contents::

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/flexible-packaging-market

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Flexible Packaging Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2013 – 2024

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.1.1. Manufacturers

3.3.1.2. Contractors

3.3.1.3. Suppliers

3.3.2. Vendor matrix

3.4. Regulatory landscape

3.4.1. U.S.

3.4.2. European Union

3.4.3. Canada

3.4.4. China

3.5. Trends in world economy and the packaging industry

3.5.1. Current R&D scenario on packaging

3.5.2. Demographic trends

3.6. Technology & innovation

3.7. Raw material trends

3.7.1. Cost structure analysis

3.8. Innovation & sustainability

3.9. Pricing Analysis

3.9.1. North America

3.9.2. Europe

3.9.3. Asia Pacific

3.9.4. Latin America

3.9.5. Middle East & Africa

3.10. Industry impact forces

3.10.1. Growth drivers

3.10.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.11. Growth potential analysis

3.11.1. Emerging business models

3.12. Porter’s analysis

3.12.1. Company market share analysis, 2015

3.12.2. Strategy dashboard

3.13. PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/flexible-packaging-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected] Web: https://www.gminsights.com