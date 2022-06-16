Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market is estimated to Rise at a CAGR of 10.3% during the Forecast Period, TMR Study

The market is being driven by the growing demand for flexible printed circuit boards in the aerospace and automotive industries in North America

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global flexible printed circuit board market was valued at US$ 20.6 Bn in 2021. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031. Review of flexible circuit technology and its applications predicts that the global market is estimated to attain valuation of US$ 55 Bn by 2031. The electronics industry is growing at a rapid pace, strengthening the fundamentals of all contemporary technologies, and breakthroughs and improvements in this field have a direct influence on all downstream technologies. In order to o diversify their revenue streams, top flexible printed circuit board manufacturers are likely to take advantage of incremental possibilities in flexible printed circuit boards.

Rigid-flex and flex PCBs are here to remain, and more versatile electronics are making their way from the research facility to the market. Flex PCBs are now utilized for a lot other purposes than just operating a motor in a magnetic hard disk. A dynamic flex PCB is likely to be found in any gadget that has a translating or foldable part. Flexible printed circuit boards are made from materials that are both reasonably priced and lightweight. Flexible printed circuit board materials lower prices whilst providing suitable connecting choices for the flexible printed circuit board industry. Since they are so trustworthy, these circuit boards are considered a perfect substitute for conventional wiring procedures.

Flexible printed circuit manufacturing process is a complicated one. Multilayer flex refers to flexible circuits with three or even more layers of conductors. These circuits are difficult to make and are quite expensive, yet they satisfy the requirements of even more circuit density among manufacturers, designers, and customers. Flexible multilayer circuits are useful in the aerospace and defence industries, wherein they enable high-density circuits that are flexible. Furthermore, these circuits are utilized in compact RF/microwave antennas as well as circuits that operate in high-vibration environments.

Key Findings of Market Report

Flexible circuit technologies are extensively used in the automotive industry. The technique is regarded as important in minimizing the complications of existing automobile assembly, meeting the rising demand for lightweight vehicles, and also for reducing assembly errors. It is also necessary for cost reduction and the development of trustworthy communication. Automobiles are predicted to incorporate an increasing number of electronic automotive systems, resulting in higher demand for automotive.

Consumer electronics developments such as wearables, mobility, connectivity, IoT, and downsizing are accelerating the demand for and application of flexible printed circuits in almost every business. In its most basic form, a flexible circuit consists of a large number of conductors placed between layers of extremely thin dielectric material.

Multi-layer FPCBs accounted for the major portion of the global flexible printed circuit board market in 2021. This is due to their intrinsic electrical features, which include large capacity as well as fast speed in a compact size, and also higher assembly density.

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing use of these circuits in modern consumer electronics such as wearables, laptops, smartphones, and other devices is likely to drive the market. For these devices, FPCBs offer a variety of connecting options. The market is likely to grow as consumer electronics become more widely used throughout the world.

Based on value, Asia Pacific accounted for a major portion of the global market in 2021, owing to the growing incorporation of vehicle safety features and ADAS in automotive, as well as the growing usage of telecommunication products and consumer electronic devices. Increased use of electric cars as a result of rising environmental concerns and laws is also predicted to boost FPC demand in the region. China is a significant market in Asia Pacific, accounting for a significant portion of the market.

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Group Technology Holding Limited

Nitto Denko Corporation

Cicor Management AG

Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)

Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Segmentation

Type

Multi-layer FPCBs

Rigid-flex FPCBs

Single-sided FPCBs

Double-sided FPCBs

Others

