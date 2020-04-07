Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the presentation, please visit the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com .

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of people with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The Company’s core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Visit flexiontherapeutics.com .

