Flexion Therapeutics to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results on March 12, 2020

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced that it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Flexion’s management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 855-770-0022 for domestic participants and 908-982-4677 for international participants, with Conference ID #8074875. A live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed through the “ Investors ” tab on the Flexion Therapeutics website, and a replay will be available online after the call.

