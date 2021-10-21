FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, is enhancing its partnership with AccuWeather by integrating weather-forecasting technology into its fitness offering

FlexIt’s forecasting feature, powered by AccuWeather FlexIt and AccuWeather take their partnership to new heights by combining AccuWeather forecasting with FlexIt’s custom fitness to create the only weather-informed fitness tool on the market.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FlexIt , the company known for its personalized fitness offerings that recently launched its premier training platform, FlexItPRO™ , is adding new features to its software via its partnership with the trusted weather resource, AccuWeather. AccuWeather and Flexit have been working together since 2019, and now take their partnership to new heights by combining AccuWeather forecasting with FlexIt’s custom fitness to create the only weather-informed fitness tool on the market. By integrating AccuWeather forecasting capabilities into FlexIt, users can now take advantage of fitness curated for both their bodies and their environments.

Users can be notified of weather as it pertains to their fitness experience. FlexIt users will now receive suggestions on where to take their Virtual Personal Training sessions based on cutting-edge forecasting technology. In the case of good weather users may be encouraged to take their Virtual Personal Training outdoors. In the event of a heat wave or other poor weather conditions, users will be notified to keep their Virtual Personal Training indoors.

“Being able to go Wherever, Whenever® with your fitness means knowing where and when to go,” said Austin Cohen, Founder and CEO of Flexit, “By integrating AccuWeather’s state-of-the-art weather data, we can make sure our users are truly able to take their fitness wherever they go and foster a holistic fitness lifestyle.”

FlexIt’s Virtual Personal Training platform was designed specifically for exercise, with proprietary features that ensure clients are getting the most out of their sessions safely and effectively. These include timers, specialized camera views, music integration, health and wellness tracking, and form correction features, which allow trainers to project drawings and video demonstrations on screen to adjust technique in real-time.

“Health and well-being are a core component of our mission at AccuWeather, which is why partnering with FlexIt makes so much sense,” said AccuWeather Senior Vice President of Business Development, Paul Lentz. “Users now have Superior Accuracy built into their experience, enabling them to plan their workouts with greater confidence.”

FlexIt will continue to integrate AccuWeather technology in an array of initiatives throughout their fitness offerings to ensure FlexIt users can enjoy the most informed fitness experience possible.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. has been recognized by Men’s Journal and U.S. News and World Report as a leading fitness and personal training platform. FlexIt’s mission is to empower consumers to experience fitness in a flexible manner that is in accordance with their lifestyles and goals; FlexIt connects consumers with the best fitness options, Wherever, Whenever®. FlexIt offers access to certified personal trainers from well-known national and local fitness brands as well as access to thousands of fitness clubs nationwide, while only paying for the time used. FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while creating new business opportunities and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs and trainers. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://flexit.fit/virtualpt/ .

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA, and other offices around the world.

AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel and AccuWeather NOW streaming service. AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally.

Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather’s many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® forecasts with Minute by Minute® updates and Superior Accuracy™, the patented AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature® current conditions, and AccuWeather RealImpact™ scale for Hurricanes. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the “father of modern commercial meteorology.” Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named “the most accurate man in weather” by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur’s Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, RealFeel, MinuteCast, Minute by Minute, Minute by Minute Forecasts, and Up to the Minute are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, RealFeel Shade, WinterCast, AccuWeatherIQ, AccuWeather RealImpact Scale, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

