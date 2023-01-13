•New Terminals Set to Open in Miami, Bozeman and Scottsdale, Giving Flexjet Eight Private Jet terminals in the U.S. •Expansion Builds on Recent Terminal Openings in Dallas and Teterboro/New York City•Miami’s Private Jet Terminal Will Serve as the Seasonal Hub for Flexjet’s South Florida Helicopter Service

Flexjet Private Terminal at Dallas Love Field Flexjet offers private jet terminals at high-demand destinations including Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas (shown here), and coming soon is a terminal at Miami’s Opa-Locka Airport. Flexjet will have eight in the U.S.

Cleveland, OH, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flexjet Inc, a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, today announced that it will open three additional private jet terminals, bringing its total to eight within the U.S. The new terminals will be located at Miami’s Opa-Locka Executive Airport (ICAO: KOPF), Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (ICAO: KBZN) and Arizona’s Scottsdale Airport (ICAO: KSDL). The Miami terminal also will serve as the seasonal hub for Flexjet’s South Florida helicopter service, an industry first.

“More people than ever are electing to travel by private aircraft. Expanding our private terminals in top locations ensures a more intimate experience for our owners.” said Flexjet Chief Experience Officer Megan Wolf. “This increase in traffic means the large general aviation Fixed Based Operators (FBOs) in popular departure and arrival points are more hectic than in the past. Flexjet’s Owners-only lounges offer comfort and amenities to ease the transition from the jet to your final destination.”

Flexjet’s expanded private jet terminal network is part of a larger commitment by the company to build out its physical infrastructure. This includes one of private aviation’s largest and most diverse aircraft fleets, its largest controlled maintenance network and a state-of-the-art global operations control center slated to open in 2023. Together, they offer a unique global aviation infrastructure system that helps meet fast-growing demand.

Flexjet’s Private Jet Terminal at Miami’s Opa-Locka Executive Airport

Flexjet’s Opa-Locka Executive Airport private jet terminal is expected to be the first of the newly announced terminals to open. Located at the general aviation airport nearest to downtown Miami, the new facility bolsters the support services provided by fixed-base operators at the airport and offers Flexjet Owners a wide range of additional amenities. These include fully stocked bar and café stations, high-speed Wi-Fi access, modern conference rooms and dedicated concierges.

The Miami terminal also will serve as the seasonal hub for Flexjet’s South Florida helicopter service, which has begun for the 2023 winter season. Flexjet launched its helicopter division to provide last-mile transport for Owners of Flexjet aircraft traveling from airports to their final destinations, a door-to-door travel solution not available through any other provider in the U.S. Flexjet Owners and passengers will be able to travel directly from the landing of their Flexjet aircraft to their final South Florida destinations, avoiding local traffic and delays. In addition, these Sikorsky S-76 super mid-sized helicopters have a range of up to 300 nautical miles.

Flexjet Owners and passengers also will be able to use its helicopter service to access additional locations within the region such as its many entertainment, sports and lifestyle venues. The service is provided by the Sikorsky S-76, one of the most respected and longest running-production helicopters, with a heritage of more than 40 years and 7.5 million hours of safe flight.

Eli Flint, president of Flexjet’s private helicopter division, said, “Industrywide, there has been little integrated connection yet between fixed-wing operations and urban air mobility. A journey isn’t just from one airport to another; it should go beyond that to enable a passenger to access off-airport destinations, or even airports too small for jets. By definition, a helicopter’s utility transports passengers faster, closer and more directly to the final destination. Flexjet’s innovative helicopter service will provide a complementary step that will save travelers time and add convenience.”

In addition to the upcoming location in Miami and an existing South Florida terminal at Naples Airport in Florida (ICAO: KAPF), Flexjet offers private jet terminals at high-demand destinations including New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport (ICAO: KTEB); Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York (ICAO: KHPN); Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas (ICAO: KDAL); and Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, California (ICAO: KVNY).

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 23 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

Attachment

Flexjet Private Terminal at Dallas Love Field

CONTACT: Susan Ruiz Patton Flexjet 216-333-9526 susan.ruiz.patton@flexjet.com