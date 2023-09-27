Flexjet Is the Exclusive Fractional Provider of the Praetor 600 Super Midsized Jet to Embark on 15-City Tour in Late September First and Only Fractional Provider Currently Operating Embraer Praetor 500 and 600 Flexjet’s Mid- and Super Midsized Fleet Includes the Embraer Praetor 500, Praetor 600 and Bombardier Challenger 350 and 3500 Mid- and Super Midsized Fleet Will Double from 2018, ending 2023 with 148 aircraft

Flexjet Introduces Embraer Praetor 600 on Nationwide Tour Flexjet Inc., a global leader in private aviation, this week has launched a 12-state, 15-stop tour of its Praetor 600 super midsized jet from Embraer (NYSE: ERJ). Having soared triumphantly across European skies since 2020 under the Flexjet banner, the Praetor 600 now graces Flexjet’s North American constellation.

“Our ultra-modern mid- and super midsized fleet of aircraft, with its Bombardier Challenger 350/3500s and Embraer Praetor 500s, is like no other. And adding the super midsized Praetor 600 to the fleet is cause for celebration,” said D.J. Hanlon, Flexjet Executive Vice President of Sales. “We are looking forward to introducing this extraordinary aircraft to current and future customers.”

The Praetor 600 has a cruising altitude of 45,000 feet, enabling it to fly above commercial traffic, providing a calm cabin experience. With a seating capacity of up to 9 passengers, this aircraft also offers a large 155 cubic foot luggage compartment.

The spacious cabin features a stand up 6-foot-high interior and measures 26’8” long by 6’10” wide. In addition to a divan that seats three, the aircraft includes fully berthable seating, stowable workstations, Wi-Fi connectivity, advanced noise suppression, anti-turbulence technology and a continuous exchange of fresh, clean air from outside of the aircraft. Perhaps its most distinctive exterior feature of both the Praetor 500 and 600 are the aerodynamically designed six-foot-tall winglets.

In addition to the Praetor 600, Flexjet’s midsized and super midsized offering includes the Embraer Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350 /3500 . By the end of 2023, Flexjet will have added 22 aircraft in this category, nearly doubling the mid- and super midsized fleet since 2018.

Fractional Owners of the aircraft in Flexjet’s midsized and super midsized fleet value the Red Label by Flexjet program which features pilots assigned to a specific aircraft, the world’s most modern fleet, LXi cabin interiors and world-class experiences.

Prospective Owners interested in viewing the Praetor 600 during the tour may obtain more information on Flexjet’s website.

Flexjet’s Praetor 600 Tour Dates

September 25 – 29, 2023

Austin, TX

San Antonio, TX

Denver, CO

Salt Lake City, UT

Portland, OR

Seattle, WA

October 2 – 6, 2023

Miami, FL

Naples, FL

North Charleston, SC

Atlanta, GA

Knoxville, TN

Nashville, TN

Pittsburgh, PA

Milwaukee, WI

St. Paul, MN

About the Embraer Praetor 600

The Flexjet Embraer Praetor 600 seats nine passengers and offers class-leading capabilities that make it ideal for both business and leisure use. It joins the Praetor 500, already a staple in the Flexjet fleet, and is available for fractional purchase today.

With a range of 7,441 kilometers/4,018 nautical miles and a high-speed cruise of 466 knots/536 MPH, the Praetor 600 is the world’s farthest-flying jet in its class.

In the cockpit, the Praetor 600 includes full fly-by-wire technology, which powers the Active Turbulence Reduction feature that not only makes every flight the smoothest but also the most efficient possible. One of the distinctive features of the Praetor 600 is enlarged winglets, roughly six feet high, which contribute to the aircraft’s fuel efficiency.

Beyond possessing technology resulting in the industry’s quietest super midsized cabin, the Praetor 600 also has a cabin altitude of just 5,800 feet while cruising at 45,000 feet. This pressure level, combined with higher (comfortable) humidity levels, means travelers will feel less fatigued and more active during the flight and better refreshed on arrival.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 24 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet. Flexjet is the first fractional provider of the Praetor 500. The full fleet is comprised of the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350 and 3500, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom, and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

