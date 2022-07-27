Flexographic Printing Inks Market to Reach US$ 7.7 Bn in Value by 2031: TMR Study

Abundant demand in food packaging and labelling applications to steer revenue generation in flexographic printing inks market; rising utilization of polyurethane resin-based inks in flexographic printing propelling growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Flexographic printing inks manufacturers and suppliers are increasingly capturing value-grab opportunities in use of flexographic printing on wide spectrum of packaging substrates. Growing applications in consumer good packaging and food packaging industries are generating massive revenue streams for firms in flexographic printing inks market. The global opportunities in flexographic printing inks market are projected to reach worth of US$ 7.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Costs incurred the printing work, including in the clean-up, as well as ease of handling are some of the basic criteria of choosing specific flexographic printing inks types. Besides this, stakeholders are carefully considering the environmental footprint of the products in the flexographic printing inks market. The study authors observed that water-based flex inks have been extensively utilized for printing on packaging materials, and the shift from solvent-based to these is fueled by environmental and health benefits these offer to printing manufacturers.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2329

Key Findings of Flexographic Printing Inks Market Study

Widespread Application of UV-cured Inks in Flexographic Printing Underpin Vast Growth Avenue : Flexographic printing inks end users are increasingly investing in UV flexographic inks. UV-cured inks promise better quality of printing, mainly due to low viscosity and ease of handling, whereby firms are expected to reap incredible revenue gains from rising usage of flexographic printing inks. Additionally, these ink types require less maintenance. Wide range of colors reproducible with printing flexo inks, coupled with their non-toxicity, are nudging companies in the flexographic printing inks market to expand product portfolio. They are preferred in wide range of substrates. The segment held a major market share of 38.3% in 2021

Flexographic printing inks end users are increasingly investing in UV flexographic inks. UV-cured inks promise better quality of printing, mainly due to low viscosity and ease of handling, whereby firms are expected to reap incredible revenue gains from rising usage of flexographic printing inks. Additionally, these ink types require less maintenance. Wide range of colors reproducible with printing flexo inks, coupled with their non-toxicity, are nudging companies in the flexographic printing inks market to expand product portfolio. They are preferred in wide range of substrates. The segment held a major market share of 38.3% in 2021 Massive Demand for Printing on Food Packaging Presents Enormous Opportunities : The demand for flexographic printing inks for flexible packaging substrates and on corrugated containers is rising, notes the study on the flexographic printing inks market. In particular, these inks are adopted for packaging of myriad food products, notably including dairy and beverages. The abundant demand in the food packaging industry will spur revenue streams for most flexographic printing inks manufacturers.

The demand for flexographic printing inks for flexible packaging substrates and on corrugated containers is rising, notes the study on the flexographic printing inks market. In particular, these inks are adopted for packaging of myriad food products, notably including dairy and beverages. The abundant demand in the food packaging industry will spur revenue streams for most flexographic printing inks manufacturers. Manufacturers to Capitalize on Remarkable Properties of Polyurethane Resin-Based Inks for Flexible Packaging Application: The packaging sector is especially leaning on utilizing polyurethane resin-based ink systems. In effect, they have gained popularity for printing on flexible packaging substrates. Proliferating use of flexographic printing in the flexible packaging industry for brands in end-use industries will broaden the usage products of the flexographic printing inks market.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2329

Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Key Drivers

Need for fast and efficient printing is a key driver for flexographic printing. The process is gathering traction for the advantages of reduced production cost, eco-sustainability, and versatility. Thus, strides in flexographic printing presents a vast market proposition for the inks.

Rise in use of printing on packaging surfaces notably from the food and consumer goods industries has accelerated the commercialization of products in the flexographic printing inks market.

Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Consumption of products in the packaging sector in Asia Pacific serves as key trend for revenue generation, thus expanding the flexographic printing inks market size during the forecast period. The regional market held a major market share in 2021. A bulk of demand has come from China, and increasingly from the uptake in the consumer-packaged sector.

North America and Europe jointly accounted for more than half of the global market share in the same year. Extensive R&D on flexographic inks is reinforcing revenue streams for firms in these regional markets.

Request for Custom Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2329

Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the flexographic printing inks market are:

Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG

T&K Toka Co., Ltd.

Huber Group

INX International Ink Co.

Wikoff Color Corporation

Altana AG

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Flint Group

Sun Chemical Corporation

Flexographic Printing Inks Market Segmentation

Type Water-based Inks Solvent-based Inks UV-cured Inks

Resin Nitrocellulose Polyamide Polyurethane Acrylic

Application Packaging Flexible Packaging Corrugated Containers Folding Cartons Tags and Labels Others



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia and CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Reports by TMR:

Paper Packaging Materials Market – Paper Packaging Materials Market to Reach US$ 553.1 Bn by 2031

Waste to Energy Market – Waste to Energy Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a waste to energy market share of US$ 43.1 Bn By 2031

Aroma Chemicals Market – Aroma Chemicals Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a aroma chemicals market share of US$ 10.8 Bn By 2031

Lyocell Fibers Market – Lyocell Fibers Market is likely to register a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a lyocell fibers market share of US$ 2.7 Trn By 2031

Waterproofing Membranes Market – Waterproofing Membranes Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a waterproofing membranes market share of US$ 43.0 Bn By 2031

Medical Plastics Market – Medical Plastics Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a medical plastics market share of US$ 76.7 Bn By 2031

Adjuvants Market – Adjuvants Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a adjuvants market share of US$ 7.9 Bn By 2031

Carbon Fiber Market – Carbon Fiber Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a carbon fiber market share of US$ 4.5 Bn By 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com