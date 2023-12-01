CFO Consulting & Board Advisory Firm Continues to Expand Depth Within Sector

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLG Partners, a leading CFO consulting practice and Board advisory services firm serving over 500 clients, from emerging to enterprise-level, has announced the election of William Atkins as a partner at the firm. The addition of Mr. Atkins adds to the firm’s already strong track record of leadership in fundraising, restructuring, M&A and IPO planning and execution in the technology sector, among others.

“William’s extensive background in the technology sector and his deep international experience complement FLG’s strong capabilities supporting SaaS, software, and hardware businesses. We are delighted to welcome him to our expanding team of C-suite leaders at FLG Partners” notes FLG’s Managing Partner, Laureen DeBuono. “As we move into 2024, William will help the firm expand our capabilities by assisting our clients in raising growth capital, managing their financial operations, creating strategic partnerships and plan liquidity events from M&A to IPOs.”

Mr. Atkins is located in the Bay Area and has a career spanning over 30 years working with public and private technology companies including both enterprise level ($1B+ revenues) and high growth VC and PE backed emerging companies. He has executed IPOs, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and public and private debt and equity offerings and has deep experience with platform roll-ups, valuations, strategic acquisitions and divestments, long-term business and financial planning, board representation, and implementation and overhaul of financial reporting systems and controls and cash management. He has in-depth experience working internationally with operations located in North America, Europe, East Asia, Australasia and South America. CFO positions held by William include roles at Calix, a global provider of broadband telecommunications access systems, services and software and at Intelsat, the Washington DC based global satellite telecommunications provider. In the VC and PE backed arena, William has served as CFO of Mobileum, a provider of telecom analytics software and services, and of One Concern, a start-up that is using data science and artificial intelligence to build a platform that will predict and quantify the impact of natural disasters. He has also held CFO roles at Clarify Health Solutions, an AI-enabled digital healthcare analytics company, and at Airobotics, an enterprise-focused robotic drone start-up. Before his CFO career, William held senior investment banking positions at Morgan Stanley and S.G. Warburg.

For more information about FLG’s expanding team of C-suite partners, please visit flgpartners.com.

About FLG Partners, LLC



Founded in 2004, FLG Partners (www.flgpartners.com) is a leader in CFO solutions, and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and the United States. FLG provides financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from newly funded startups to Fortune 100 companies across multiple sectors from technology and life sciences to consumer products, among others. The firm’s partners engage clients in interim or long-term assignments in leadership roles that typically are consulting engagements. FLG’s partners leverage their substantial expertise, objectivity, and industry best-practices leadership to deliver superior value to clients including in business planning and execution; financings; SEC reporting and compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; troubled-company turnarounds and restructurings, and IPOs. FLG Partners has helped raise over $6 billion in growth financing, IPO, and M&A transactions for the firm’s clients since January 2021.

Contact information :

Laureen DeBuono

Managing Partner

415-244-3024

laureen@flgpartners.com