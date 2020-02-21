Flight carrying British evacuees from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan takes off

Britain’s Foreign Office on Friday said the evacuation flight for its nationals on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has taken off from Japan, following the coronavirus outbreak.
