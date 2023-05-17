Flight Simulator Market Research Report Information by Platform (Commercial Aerospace [Full Flight Simulator and Flight Training Devices], Military Aerospace [Air combat Simulator, Basic Flight Trainer, Computer Based Training and Full Mission Simulator and others]), by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAV), by Simulator Type (Live Simulation and Virtual Simulation) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa and Latin America) – Forecast to 2030 By MRFR

London, United Kingdom, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Flight Simulator Market Information by Platform, Military Aerospace, Aircraft Type, Simulator Type, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Flight Simulator Market could thrive at a rate of 6.89% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 6.15 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Flight Simulator Market Overview :

Flight Simulator is a technology that mimics the experience of flying an aircraft without leaving the ground. It offers a realistic and immersive simulation of various scenarios that pilots may face during their flight, including extreme weather conditions, system failures, and emergency situations. Flight simulators are used for pilot training, aircraft design and testing, and research and development purposes.

The Flight Simulator Market is expanding rapidly, with the growing demand for efficient pilot training and the increasing emphasis on passenger safety.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size 2030: 6.15 Billion CAGR 6.89% (2020–2030) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020–2030 Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Military Aerospace, Aircraft Type, Simulator Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growing focus on virtual solutions for commercial training

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Flight Simulator industry include

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Advanced Rotorcraft Technology Inc.

FRASCA International Inc.

CAE Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Boeing

FlightSafety International

Thales Group

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

TRU Simulation + Training Inc.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

the Flight Simulator Market are the increasing demand for pilot training, the growing adoption of advanced technology in the aviation industry, and the rising emphasis on safety and efficiency in air travel. The need for skilled pilots has increased with the growing air traffic and the retirement of experienced pilots. Flight simulators provide an efficient and cost-effective way to train pilots and reduce the risk of accidents due to human error. The integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality, has enhanced the realism and effectiveness of flight simulators, further driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

The market restraints for the Flight Simulator Market include high initial investments, maintenance costs, and regulatory challenges. The development and maintenance of high-end flight simulators require significant investments and technical expertise. Additionally, the regulatory requirements for flight simulators are constantly evolving, making it challenging for manufacturers to comply with the standards and obtain certification.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the aviation industry, and the Flight Simulator Market is no exception. With the restrictions on air travel and the closure of training centers, the demand for flight simulators has decreased. However, the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of remote training solutions and the need for innovative ways to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. As the aviation industry recovers, the demand for efficient and immersive pilot training is expected to drive the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Platform

The Platform in the market includes Commercial Aerospace [Full Flight Simulator and Flight Training Devices

By Military Aerospace

The Military Aerospace in the market includes Air combat Simulator, Basic Flight Trainer, Computer Based Training, and Full Mission Simulator and others

By Aircraft Type

The Military Aerospace in the market includes Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, and UAV

By Simulator Type

The Military Aerospace in the market includes Live Simulation and Virtual Simulation.

Regional Insights

North America is anticipated to dominate the Flight Simulator Market owing to the presence of significant players such as Boeing and CAE in the region. These companies are involved in the development and manufacture of advanced flight simulation systems, providing a boost to market growth. Moreover, the high adoption rate of flight simulators by airlines and aviation training centers in the region is further driving the market’s growth.

Europe is also a significant market for flight simulators, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technology in the aviation sector. Key manufacturers such as Airbus and Thales Group are based in Europe, providing a competitive edge to the region. The rising demand for cost-effective training solutions and the need to enhance safety measures in the aviation sector are other driving factors for the market’s growth in Europe.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Flight Simulator Market, driven by the increasing air traffic and the rising demand for skilled pilots. The region is witnessing a significant surge in air passenger traffic, resulting in a growing need for new aircraft and skilled pilots. Moreover, the growing investments in the aviation industry by countries such as China and India are further boosting the market growth. In addition, the growing demand for low-cost carriers and the increasing focus on enhancing safety measures in the aviation sector are other driving factors for the market’s growth in the region.

Recent Development

April 2021

The Flight Simulator Market is the launch of the Boeing 737 MAX Flight Simulator by TRU Simulation + Training in April 2021. The simulator has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is designed to provide comprehensive training to pilots on the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which has recently been cleared to fly again after being grounded for over a year due to safety concerns.

