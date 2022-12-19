SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MLS Grid will begin offering Flint Hills Association of REALTORS®, Inc. data access beginning December 19, 2022. This partnership with the Kansas-based organization supports the industry efforts to modernize and standardize real estate data.

The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

MLS Grid supports the multiple listing service industry’s (MLS’) role of delivering timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With over 500 MLSs nationwide it’s a challenge for brokerages to combine data from numerous markets to fuel websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services, and brokerage management systems.

“Our team is always seeking ways we can best serve our members” said Flint Hills Association of REALTORS®, Inc Margaret Pendleton, Association Executive. “With the help of MLS Grid, we’ll be able to provide a faster process for data licensing, billing, distribution, and online compliance.”

MLS Grid’s leadership has more than 60 years of combined MLS experience. It’s a company run by MLS executives and developers who understand the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market.

“Any MLS, large or small, faces similar pain points with managing data feeds and licensing. Our simplified process saves MLS staff significant time and resources,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “We help MLSs, brokers and tech companies work efficiently together to achieve a common goal as well as implement the increasingly important RESO data standards.”

MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. MLS Grid works with more than 1,300 technology companies and supports over 65,000 data licenses nationwide.

About MLS Grid

Currently representing over 300,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their “localization” of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, and Realtracs MLS systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.

About Flint Hills Association of REALTORS®, Inc

Established in 1944, the Flint Hills Association of REALTORS® (FHAR) is a non-profit trade association with over 500 members who serve Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee and Washington Counties and beyond. The mission of the association is to be an advocate for consumers and the community and to support its membership enabling them to operate their business ethically and professionally.

CONTACT: Joseph Szurgyi MLS Grid 801.244.5742 joseph@mlsgrid.com Margaret Pendleton Flint Hills Association of REALTORS®, Inc 785.776.1203 ae@flinthillsrealtors.net