Flip chip industry size is expected to register 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the increasing demand for high-performance computing.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flip Chip Market is projected to be worth more than USD 60 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The surging need for high-performance computing applications, such as data centers, cloud computing, AI, and machine learning is expected to fuel the industry development. Flip-chip packaging has grown widely popular as it fits the performance, power efficiency, and thermal management requirements of HPC systems. The introduction of improved packaging techniques, including system-in-package and 3D packaging for improved overall performance and functionality of electronic products will also create new growth prospects for flip-chip technology.

3D IC packing technology to gain traction

Flip chip market size from the 3D IC packing technology segment is poised to record over 7% CAGR from 2023-2032. The growth can be attributed to the increasing advantages provided by flip chip packaging, such as shorter connection lengths and lower signal latency. 3D ICs provide enhanced performance, power consumption, and compactness. Significant advances in emerging technologies, including 5G, AI, IoT, and autonomous cars boosting the demand for improved packaging, will drive the market expansion.

Consumer electronics end-use segment to record significant growth

In terms of end-use, the flip chip market value from the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness over 6% CAGR from 2023-2032. The growing demand for consumer electronics products, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets has significantly increased the demand for flip-chip technology as it offers miniaturization, increased interconnect density, and improved electrical performance. Growing adoption in compact consumer electronic devices along with the increasing advancements in flip-chip packaging techniques, such as 2.5D and 3D integration will contribute to the segment growth.

North America to emerge as a lucrative market

North America held sizable share of the global flip chip market in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 14 billion by 2032. The growth of cloud computing and the increasing demand for data storage and processing capabilities is driving the regional adoption of flip-chip technology in data centers. Flip-chip packaging offers denser integration, better thermal management, and improved electrical performance, which are crucial in high-performance computing environments. Increasing technological advancements, the presence of key market players, and the high adoption of advanced electronic devices will drive the market expansion in the region.

Flip Chip Market Participants

Toshiba Corporation, 3M, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech Co., ASE Technology Holdings, Chipbond Technology Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., ChipMOS Technologies Inc., Intel Corp, Powertech Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Texas Instruments Incorporated, United Microelectronics Corp., UTAC Holdings Ltd., and Amkor Technology are some of the key flip chip companies.

