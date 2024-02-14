MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fliteboard, a brand of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), and a leader in the eFoil industry, today announced the introduction of Flite AIR and Flite AIR PRO , the most attainable models in the brand’s portfolio and a significant milestone for Flite as it continues to appeal to a broader consumer at different price points. Since 2017, Flite has been a leader in water sports through its innovative approach and industry-leading technology. The new Flite AIR and Flite AIR PRO , are easy to use, durable, and lightweight, allowing significantly more people to enjoy Fliteboarding.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Flite AIR and Flite AIR PRO today at the Miami International Boat Show, one of the most important shows in the world and a wonderful opportunity to showcase these transformational products to a global audience,” said, David Trewern, Fliteboard Founder, CEO and Product Architect. “Flite AIR is great for using on and off boats, docks, rocky beaches, or for school and rental applications. Compatible with most Flite products, the boards can even be used by pros as a durable and lightweight alternative to our carbon fiber boards. These new boards bring to life the fun personality of the product to appeal to a wider audience while staying true to the Flite brand and our pillars–innovation, design, performance, and community.”

The Flite AIR range is designed for fun on the water, offering similar ‘on foil’ performance as premium Fliteboard models at a much lower price point, thanks to the innovative new (patent pending) rigid inflatable board. The board, which has been in development since 2018, combines a solid riding platform with an inflatable drop stitch construction outer bladder that reduces production cost and improves durability, all without a significant weight increase. Both models are easy to transport and learn on yet are responsive and agile for more confident riders.

Flite AIR is 5’8 long, making it suitable for everyone, from beginners and intermediates to advanced riders. The more agile Flite AIR PRO, at only 5’2 long, is similar to the original carbon, Fliteboard Pro. Both models are available in three vibrant colors; Yuzu, Pompelmo and Açai, which all reflect iconic beachside locations. The Flite AIR launch follows a string of recent launches for Flite including the Marc Newson x Flite premium carbon range, FliteScooter, and the new FLITELab* AMP range. Flite AIR leverages Flite innovations including Virtual gears, Unibody Fuselage, FliteJet and board Bluetooth.

The Flite AIR and AIR PRO are priced at $6,995 USD, compared to the full range starting at $9,695 USD which varies by model and configuration.

The Flite AIR and AIR PRO will be officially launched during a media event at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Wednesday February 14, 2024, at 9:30am EST. All media wishing to attend the event should RSVP here .

ABOUT FLITEBOARD

Founded by David Trewern, Fliteboard is a leading pioneer in the eFoiling industry, transforming the way people experience water sports worldwide. Originating from Byron Bay, Australia, Fliteboard has been fusing innovative technology with sustainable practices since its inception, crafting a unique blend of thrill, tranquility, and minimal environmental impact. The company’s flagship product, the Fliteboard, has propelled it to global recognition, offering a seamless, motorized surfing experience over water without the need for waves. Fliteboard’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has continually set new standards in the eFoiling industry. As a brand, Fliteboard epitomizes performance, innovation, design and customer community. Fliteboard has a strong global presence, expanding the joy of eFoiling to enthusiasts across continents and oceans.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries.

