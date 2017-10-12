FLNG Hilli Episeyo departs Singapore

Golar LNG Limited announces today that the FLNG Hilli Episeyo departed Singapore at 10:00 local time on October 12. The earlier than anticipated departure reflects an operational decision to complete LNG bunkering in Cameroon rather than in Singapore. The voyage to Cameroon is expected to take between 32 and 40 days.

