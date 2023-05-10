Launch of Innovative Designs by Manufacturers to Draw Customers Surging Market Growth

Rockville , May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — By 2023, the global float decanter market is expected to be worth US$ 1.56 billion, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, it is anticipated that the global float decanter industry to value at US$ 2.62 billion.

The rising demand for separation technologies, together with developments in technology and automation, is projected to drive growth in the global float decanter business. In addition, the need for effective and affordable wastewater treatment systems and the expansion of environmental legislation is projected to be key market trends.

Rising Popularity of Beverages is Fueling Market Expansion.

Float decanters are used in the wine, beer, and other liquid processing industries. Increasing wine and beer demand is surging the float decanter sales. Alcoholic beverage popularity is bolstering market expansion for float decanters.

The growing emphasis on beverage quality and purity is boosting the float decanter demand. Float decanters are well-known for their capacity to extract contaminants from liquids, resulting in a high-quality final product.

The growth of the food and beverage industry and the increasing popularity of craft breweries and wineries impact demand hugely. The float decanter demand is expected to rise as these industries grow.

Innovations in Technology

Technological developments in the design and operation of float decanters are helping to accelerate market expansion. Innovative float decanter designs are being developed by manufacturers to improve efficiency, throughput, and convenience of use.

Due to rising demand for high-quality beverages and technological improvements, the global float decanter industry is likely to expand in the future years.

Sticking Points of the Market

The availability of alternative separation methods is one possible limiting factor for the float decanter market. Advances in other separation methods such as membrane filtration or adsorption may give alternative separation solutions, influencing float decanters demand. Competition from these alternative technologies may hinder the float decanter market expansion.

Another potential impediment could be governmental constraints or environmental concerns. Chemical separation methods are used in float decanters, which may be subject to regulations and limits in specific countries. Concerns regarding the environmental impact can result in a decrease in float decanters sales, especially in businesses that value sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Key Takeaways:

From 2023 to 2033, the water treatment application segment is estimated to dominate the float decanter industry.

Between 2023 and 2033, the food and beverage industry end user is likely to lead the float decanter business.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the leading and significantly growing float decanter industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Within the large industrial machinery industry, the float decanter market is a niche segment. The presence of a few global float decanter manufacturers, as well as several small regional players distinguishes the market.

The float decanter business is quite competitive, with several prominent float decanter manufacturers vying for market share. The float decanter industry is likely to expand in the future years, owing to an increase in demand for efficient and cost-effective separation technologies across a wide range of sectors.

Key Companies Profiled in this Report

Klinger Mzansi – South Africa

Pyrotek – The United States of America

STG – France

Haldor Topsøe – Denmark

SORG – Germany

Sefpro – France

RHI Magnesita – Austria

Gouda Refractories – Netherlands

Saint-Gobain – France

Vesuvius – The United Kingdom

Novel Advancements

Gov. Justice announces a US$ 7 million Expansion of TeMa North America in Jefferson County.

Gov. Jim Justice stated that the Technologies and Materials (TeMa) North American manufacturing factory in Jefferson County got a US$ 7 million expansion, doubling its size.

TeMa is a progressively thinking, ecologically conscious corporation that selected West Virginia as its new home in 2018.

Flottweg and Cideon – A Fruitful Collaboration

For many years, Flottweg SE and CIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co. KG have worked together on PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) integration. It began with collaboration in the AutoCAD and Inventor areas. Then, they progressed to the development of a PDM process before moving on to a fully integrated PLM process in the SAP environment.

Key Segments

By Type : Vertical float decanter Horizontal Inclined

By Application : Wastewater treatment Chemical processing Food and beverage Pharmaceuticals Others

By End-user : Oil and gas Mining Water treatment Others

By Capacity : Low-capacity float decanters Medium-capacity High-capacity

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific East Asia Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Float Decanter Market forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on Type (Vertical float decanter, Horizontal float decanter, and Inclined float decanter), By Application, By End-user, By Capacity (Low-capacity Float Decanters, Medium-capacity Float Decanters, and High-capacity Float Decanters)

