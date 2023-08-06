Surging Need for Clean & Sustainable Energy Solutions Leading to Rise of Renewable Floating Power Plants

Rockville , Aug. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest market study by Fact.MR, the global floating power plants market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Floating power plants (FPPs) are innovative energy installations designed to generate electricity using various renewable energy sources while floating on water bodies. They offer greater flexibility and scalability compared to traditional fixed power plants.

Unlike traditional power plants that are fixed to the ground, FPPs are constructed on floating platforms, enabling them to harness renewable energy from solar, wind, tidal, and wave sources on oceans, seas, lakes, rivers, or reservoirs. They can be deployed relatively quickly in various locations, including remote or hard-to-reach areas, allowing for a more decentralized energy generation system. This adaptability makes them an attractive option for regions with rapidly changing energy needs or where land resources are limited.

Use of floating power plants, which can be employed as an emergency power supply, is vital in remote places where power generation is constrained by a lack of available land mass. Floating power plants have become an appropriate substitute for both permanent and temporary power. Due to the growing desire for low-cost flexibility over the past few years, these plants have become extremely popular in many regions of the world.

A dispersed power source with great efficiency and stability is a floating power plant. This peak power source delivers quick startup and can respond to significant load fluctuations. Floating power plants can be towed and are appropriate for seasonal and intermittent operation, stabilizing the grid for different types of renewable energy.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 3.8 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global floating power plants market is valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 9% over the next ten years.

Worldwide demand for floating power plants is set to reach a market value of US$ 3.8 billion by 2033.

Demand for non-renewable floating power plants is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in the United States stands at US$ 500 million in 2023.

The market in Japan is predicted to increase at 5% CAGR through 2033.

“Renewable floating power plants are energy generation facilities that harness renewable sources such as solar, wind, wave, or tidal energy while floating on water bodies. As the demand for clean and sustainable energy solutions grows, renewable floating power plants are gaining traction worldwide and contributing to the global efforts to combat climate change and transition towards a greener energy future,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Caterpillar, Inc.

Siemens AG

Kyocera Corporation

General Electric Company

Principle Power, Inc.

Ideol SA

Karadeniz Holding

Yingli Solar

SeaTwirl AB

Upsolar Global Co., Ltd.

Floating Power Plant A/S

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Mitsubishi Corporation

Winning Strategy

According to newly released data by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, leading companies invest heavily in research and development to advance floating power plant technologies. They focus on improving energy conversion efficiency, platform design, mooring systems, and the integration of energy storage solutions. By staying at the forefront of technological innovations, these companies gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

In 2018, Kawasaki Heavy Industries constructed a floating gas-powered plant that can be anchored offshore to ensure a consistent supply of electricity for local areas.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global floating power plants market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the floating power plants market based on power source (non-renewable, renewable), power rating (high, medium, low), and platform type (floating structures, power barges, power ships), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

