Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FloBeds Announces 25th Anniversary of Delivering Dreams via Internet

FloBeds Announces 25th Anniversary of Delivering Dreams via Internet

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Sleep Direct to Your Doorstep

Our Second FloBed

Our Second FloBed

Our Second FloBed

FORT BRAGG, Calif., Jan. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FloBeds celebrates twenty-five years of delivering sleep and customized latex mattresses through its website: FloBeds.com. Through snow, rain, heat, gloom of night or pandemic, the Dream Team at FloBeds has been delivering natural latex mattresses designed for each sleeper.

Recognizing the need for beauty and sleep, FloBeds use some of its pandemic time to develop a hard maple slatted platform.  

In the competitive world of internet retail, it turns out Customer Service is still king. Many online mattress businesses struggled with backing up their sales with service.    As the General Manager Dewey Turner noted:  “Whether your FloBed latex mattress is one year old or 19 years old, we are always ready to adjust the firmness to make it just right with our our 20 year Goldilocks Guarantee.”      

When asked what has been the hardest part of manufacturing mattresses during the pandemic, Dewey says: “Supply chain, hands down. We are used to shipping to our customers with-in 3 days… these last two years we have had to spend a day a week with logistics and supply. We did it and were able to have some of best months ever. Of course our best source of business is our customers telling friends and family.”  

FloBeds plans on another 25 years of personalized sleep, starting in 2022.

Contact: 
Dave Turner, President
FloBeds Personalized Latex Mattresses
707-964-5700
davet@flobeds.com
info@flobeds.com

Related Images

Image 1: Our Second FloBed

customer review

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Our Second FloBed

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.