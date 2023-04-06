Solved Award Winners Meet the 2023 Flock Safety Solved Award Winners!

Miami Beach, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flock Safety is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 #Solved Awards, an honor that celebrates law enforcement who use technology to solve challenging cases while exemplifying bravery, hard work, and partnership with their community.

The Flock Safety #Solved Award is open to any member of a law enforcement agency that uses Flock Safety technology, including Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras and the Raven Gunshot Audio Detection system, along with agencies using technology to work more closely with their fellow law enforcement and with their community.

Nominees were solicited from across the country and over 220 law enforcement personnel from 25 states were nominated by their colleagues. The winners are:

10+ Vehicles Recovered: Detective Daniel Mendoza, Town of Colma Police

Missing Persons Case: Deputy Laura Garcia, La Paz County Sheriff’s Office

Violent Crime: Detective Joshua Garabedian, Montclair Police Department

Agency Collaboration: Corporal Patrick Naughton, Palm Bay Police Department

Public Safety Partnership: Master Police Officer Howard Mergler, Fairfax County Police Department

Community Engagement: Large Agency: Detective Jamie Shoemaker, Geneseo Illinois Police Department Small Agency: Chief of Police Christopher Cook, City of White Settlement

Wildcard: Detective Sergeant Bryan Ashley, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office

Winners of the Community Policing #Solved Award will also be able to send representatives from their agency to this year’s Professional Law Enforcement Community Engagement Training conference in Atlanta from May 3-6, of which Flock Safety is a headline sponsor. The conference provides education to certify community engagement officers with best-in-class competencies to maximize their impact in local communities.

“Congratulations to all #Solved Award winners and thank you for your commitment to public safety and the implementation of technology in an effort to better serve your communities,” said Garrett Langley, CEO of Flock Safety. “We are proud to work with such dedicated and brave law enforcement partners across the nation.”

Flock Safety cameras are in use in over 3,000 communities across the country. In addition to law enforcement, Flock Safety technology is used by neighborhoods, businesses, and schools.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system that helps cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement in thousands of communities work together to stop crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias. We build hardware and write software that captures the objective evidence police need to solve crime. Thousands of communities across the country use our proprietary devices and cloud-based software to help law enforcement solve upwards of 5 percent of all reported crime in America. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more.

