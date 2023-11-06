Dee Anna McPherson, new CMO at Flock Safety McPherson joins Flock Safety after an illustrious marketing career at Invoca, Hootsuite, Movable Ink and Yammer

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flock Safety , the all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime, today announces the appointment of the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Dee Anna McPherson . With an illustrious career marked by driving rapid growth and establishing category-defining technology brands, McPherson brings strong marketing expertise to the Flock Safety team.

McPherson most recently served as CMO at Invoca for the past three years, where she played a pivotal role in positioning the company as the frontrunner in AI-powered conversation intelligence. During her tenure, she helped the company evolve into a multi-product company, implemented an account-based go-to-market strategy and integrated a key competitor acquisition.

Prior to her time at Invoca, McPherson held marketing leadership positions at category-defining companies including Movable Ink, Hootsuite, and Yammer.

McPherson began her career in public relations, as a former Partner at Horn Group and a Senior Vice President at Edelman and Ogilvy.

“Over the past year, Flock Safety has attracted an executive team with proven experience building the top-tier technology companies in their respective markets, and our current position as a multi-product, multi-market company reflects this breadth of expertise,” said Garrett Langley, Flock Safety’s Founder and CEO. “As our new Marketing leader, Dee Anna’s leadership positions us to make even greater significant strides toward leading the way into a safer future.”

As CMO, McPherson will spearhead critical initiatives at Flock Safety. Her focus will be on driving product marketing efforts, with a keen emphasis on driving demand for Flock’s full suite of public safety solutions for Law Enforcement, Education, Retail, Healthcare and Property Management, and communicating Flock Safety’s vision for safer communities.

“Flock is transforming the way communities solve and reduce crime with objective, unbiased evidence,” said Dee Anna McPherson, CMO of Flock Safety. “I was blown away by Flock’s rapid growth, pace of innovation, and customer adoption across almost 5,000 communities, in which Flock technology is helping solve thousands of crimes per day. I’m thrilled to join a talented team on the noble mission to eliminate crime.”

McPherson’s appointment as CMO is the latest in a series of executive hiring announcements at Flock Safety, including that of CFO James LaCamp , formerly SVP Finance at Coupa, COO Elan Greenberg , formerly General Manager at DoorDash, and General Counsel Mark Smith , most recently General Counsel of Crunchyroll. She will also work closely with independent Board Director Julie Herendeen , formerly Chief Marketing Officer at PagerDuty.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Our intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Our full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 3,700 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

