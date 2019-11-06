Flood of trades sends Uber to record low as insiders allowed to sell

Uber Technologies Inc’s stock dropped 3% to a record low in its busiest trading session since the ride-hailing company’s Wall Street debut as employees and early investors on Wednesday became free to sell their shares.
