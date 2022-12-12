Major floor saw market participants include Altrad Belle, Saint-Gobain S.A., Diamond Products, Fairport Construction Equipment, Chicago Pneumatic, Husqvarna AB, LISSMAC Maschinenbau GmbH, SIMA SA, Tyrolit, Wacker Neuson SE.

The floor saw market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 540 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Rapid recovery in the building and construction sector of Europe will have a positive influence on the floor saw industry dynamics. A promising post-pandemic construction and building outlook in countries such as the U.K., France, and Italy, will offer lucrative scope for manufacturers and suppliers.

Technological advancements and innovation in the field of construction and masonry have shifted user preference from high-power machinery to high-safety equipment. For instance, vacuum dust collection tools are being used in masonry cutting work to eliminate silica and dust respiration with a significant reduction in the harmful impacts. These systems can effectively incorporate hoses, shrouds, hoods, and vacuum into saw components. Such advancements will drive the floor saw market growth.



Dust-control features to boost demand for below 15HP floor saws

In terms of revenue, below 15HP floor saws are expected to be worth USD 177 million by 2032. Growing demand for below 15HP floor saws can be attributed to benefits such as easy portability and handling, and less noise production as compared to high-power saws used to cut concrete. A wide variety of diamond saw blades are available offering the removal of excess slurry and relatively lesser dust generation during cutting processes. Advancements in the design and model of floor saws capable of cutting depths are allowing product applications.

Sustainability trends to propel adoption of battery-powered floor saws

Floor saw market from the electric segment is projected to grow at 5% CAGR between 2023-2032. Electrically charged floor saws are typically lightweight, less noisy, and produce relatively less amount of dust. They are extensively used in indoor applications owing to their dependence on electricity. Electric saws are gaining significant demand as they are environmentally friendly, user-friendly, convenient, and faster than traditional saws. Recent breakthroughs in electrification and battery-powered concrete saws are introducing a new generation of cordless equipment for concrete cutting. Moreover, growing efforts to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel will proliferate the adoption of electric floor saws.

Expanding construction sector may hamper North America market

North America floor saw market is estimated to reach over USD 76 million by the end of 2032. Rising construction activities in residential and commercial sectors across the U.S., and Canada will augment the regional market share. Additionally, the real estate business in the region is picking pace as pandemic-related losses start to recover, thus increasing the number of repair and maintenance construction works. Residential infrastructure projects are also gaining momentum in the region, which will help consolidate a sustainable demand for floor saws.

New deals and agreements by market players to define the competitive landscape

Altrad Belle, Saint-Gobain S.A., Diamond Products, Fairport Construction Equipment, Chicago Pneumatic, Husqvarna AB, LISSMAC Maschinenbau GmbH, SIMA SA, Tyrolit, Wacker Neuson SE are some of the leading companies in the global floor saw market. These participants are focusing on potential deals and agreements to expand their business presence.

