Ceramic tiles are chosen in residential structures owing to cost-effectiveness and ease of maintenance, while eco-friendly flooring options are gaining popularity in green buildings

Wilmington, Delaware, United States , June 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Flooring Market was valued at US$ 333.6 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 614.0 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2031.

Expansion of the construction industry and progress in rehabilitation projects are propelling the global flooring market. As buildings get older, they need restoration, maintenance, repair, and redesign. This is anticipated to augment the global renovation industry in the next few years.

Market demand for luxury tiles is anticipated to increase, as the urban population grows. In green buildings, eco-friendly flooring solutions are becoming more popular, whereas ceramic tiles are chosen in residential structures because of their low cost and simplicity of upkeep. Major companies in the flooring industry are using merger and acquisition strategies to grow businesses and expand presence.

Rubber, ceramic tiles, laminates, rugs, wood, carpets, and natural stone are instances of common flooring materials. Flooring comes in three different types: soft cover, non-resilient, and resilient. Wood flooring can remain fashionable for over a century or more. Floorboards can be repeatedly sandpapered as well as recoated. This enables the renovation of old flooring to restore their brand-new appearance. Hardwood flooring, linoleum flooring, laminate flooring, and vinyl flooring are some of the several types of flooring that are offered in the market

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3813

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 333.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 614.0 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.4% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 319 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, Material, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on material, the ceramic tile segment held significant market share of 43.2% in 2021. Ceramic tiles are resistant to both high heat and acidic substances. These are inexpensive, simple to maintain, and toxic-free, which is anticipated to drive the ceramic tiles industry.

Global Flooring Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific accounted for 46.2% of the global flooring market in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The flooring industry in the region is driven by an increase in the urban populace, expansion of housing construction, and higher disposable income

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=3813<ype=S

Global Flooring Market: Growth Drivers

Need for innovative products and greater attention toward the aesthetic appeal of houses are expected to drive global flooring industry growth. Customers are choosing flooring options that are more affordable, more effective, and environmentally-friendly. Luxury vinyl tiles are becoming more popular than hardwood or engineered wood materials as they are waterproof, scratch- and slip-resistant, and environmentally-friendly. Additionally, these offer advantages including ease of cleaning, greater acoustics, and premium look.

Global construction industry expansion has been driven by rapid urbanization. Residential flooring has witnessed higher demand, particularly in developing countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Costa Rica, and India, where urban populations are growing.

Global Flooring Market: Key Players

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

The Dixie Group, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

J&J Flooring LLC

James Halstead plc

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3813

Global Flooring Market: Segmentation

Product

Resilient

Non-resilient

Soft Cover

Material

Carpet & Rug

Wood

Laminate

Vinyl Sheet & Tile

Ceramic Tile

Stone

Others

Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com