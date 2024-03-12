New alliance continues FloQast’s momentum in Europe, driving greater velocity, accuracy, and audit readiness among Accounting and Finance teams

LONDON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FloQast , a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform created by accountants for accountants, announced today a strategic consulting partnership with PwC UK, a global leader in assurance, advisory, and tax services. The collaboration combines the power of FloQast’s Finance and Accounting Operations Platform with PwC’s extensive industry expertise to transform critical accounting and finance processes, including the financial Close, and Compliance and internal controls management.

Today’s businesses are under significant pressure to transform their accounting and finance operations for greater accuracy and more valuable data and insights – critical for steering organisational strategy. This includes an increased focus on strengthening internal controls to comply with regulations, be audit-ready, and protect the business.

FloQast addresses these needs by offering accounting teams a wealth of resources to improve communication and transparency, automate time-consuming tasks, and assure financial accuracy. This empowers them to work collaboratively, reduce errors, and accelerate record-to-report and compliance management processes. PwC UK’s deep understanding of finance transformation and optimisation, regulatory environments, and industry-specific challenges will enrich the partnership by providing tailored consulting services to clients seeking greater efficiency and accuracy.

“FloQast is proud to partner with PwC UK, continuing our momentum in the region by pairing FloQast’s cutting-edge Finance and Accounting technology with PwC’s industry and consulting expertise”, said Adam Zoucha, Managing Director, FloQast EMEA. “The partnership comes at a critical strategic moment for many organisations, and we’re excited to be a resource for our customers as they pursue financial transformation.”

“We are hugely excited to embark on this journey with FloQast to help businesses in the UK and EMEA region to accelerate financial transformations and deliver accounting operational excellence,” said Lauren Cottier, Partner Enterprise Business Applications, PwC UK. “By combining our expertise in system implementation, back-office transformation and risk and compliance with FloQast’s best-of-breed advanced workflow automation, we aim to deliver comprehensive solutions that address the unique challenges faced by finance teams today.”

In 2023, FloQast announced a strategic consulting partnership with PwC Germany to enhance financial close solutions in the region. This latest collaboration between PwC UK and FloQast is built upon PwC UK’s dedication to delivering outstanding client service and FloQast’s commitment to innovation, forming a robust foundation for their strategic partnership.

About FloQast

FloQast, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organisations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,600 accounting teams – including Cranswick, Emma Sleep, On Running, Treatwell, and Zoom – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 152 countries with over 327,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

The term PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of the legally independent network companies. Further details at www.pwc.com/structure .