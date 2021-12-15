FloQast Launches FloQast Studios, Creating First-Ever Entertainment Studio for Accounting Community

Studio also announces first major project, comedy series “PBC”

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced the launch of FloQast Studios , the first-ever entertainment studio designed specifically to create entertaining content for the accounting community. A subsidiary of FloQast and headquartered in Los Angeles, the studio was established by FloQast CEO and co-founder Mike Whitmire, CPA*, and is headed by former entertainment industry executive Josh Sims. CPA and digital creator Drew Carrick (“The Rapping CPA”) joins them on the team as a producer, providing valuable firsthand accounting experience to inspire creative content.

The studio will support the business goals of FloQast by acting as an in-house arm of the organization, using innovative content to recognize the often-underserved accounting community.

“The accounting community has historically lagged behind in both creativity and innovation, and there’s a shortage of familiar content that makes light of the many professional and personal obstacles that accountants know all too well,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “That’s why we created FloQast studios, to both speak to and recognize our core accounting audience, and also continue to fulfill our core company philosophy of being innovative, ambitious, and fun when it comes to changing up established norms.”

FloQast Studios also announced its first major project, PBC, releasing a teaser trailer today. The six-episode web series, shot in a “faux documentary” style, has a stellar comedic cast including Danny Trejo (Machete), Kate Flannery (The Office), Creed Bratton (The Office), Christian A. Pierce (The Real Bros of Simi Valley) and Brittany Furlan Lee (The Dirt). Michael Gallagher (Funny Story) serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Produced by Jana Winternitz and Michael Wormser of Cinemand Films , the production company behind the hit series The Real Bros of Simi Valley and The Thinning franchise, PBC takes the viewer into the accounting department of a fast-growth, tech start-up company. The hilarious look into the dynamic between private and public accountants navigating an audit provides an all-too familiar snapshot of the daily life and struggles of accounting and finance professionals. All 6-episodes of PBC will be available to stream for free on January 13 across FloQast Studios social media platforms. The cast includes Jessica Sarah Flaum (The Tale), Pete Gardner (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Amy Letcher (Black Sails), Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Jacob Wysocki (Pitch Perfect) and Sam Asghari (Hacks).

In addition to PBC, FloQast studios will produce an assortment of content across a variety of digital mediums, including short video sketches, music and music videos, web mini-series, podcasts, and even live performances. Focused on creating content that is relatable to both private and public industry accounting professionals, a key focus will be demystifying – and gently poking fun at – the inside jokes that permeate the industry.

“FloQast Studios brings my background in mainstream culture entertainment to an industry filled with stories begging to be told, laughs to be had, and personalities to be featured,” said Josh Sims, Head of FloQast studios. “I’m looking forward to tapping into a huge variety of interesting, creative ideas and hopefully energizing an industry that has gone unappreciated for far too long.”

FQ Studios content will be available on all social media platforms, including Spotify, YouTube , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

About FloQast Studios

FloQast Studios is a full-scale production arm of FloQast designed to create entertaining, engaging, and educational content by accountants, for accountants. An underserved demographic of the finance industry, accountants lack creative content to which they’re able to relate. FloQast studios has set-out to transform this industry by curating high quality content that shifts the stereotype about accounting and accountants. FloQast Studios is the place where accounting and entertainment collide. It’s not accounting content — it’s accountant content.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,500 accounting teams – including Twilio, CoinBase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and SnowFlake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

*Inactive