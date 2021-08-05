FloQast Named a ‘Best Place to Work’ by Los Angeles Business Journal for the Fifth Straight Year

Breaking News
Recognition Builds on Recent Funding Momentum as FloQast Cements Its Unicorn Status

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accounts for accountants, today announced it has been named as one of the Best Places to Work for the fifth year in a row by the Los Angeles Business Journal. The news follows FloQast’s recent Series D funding round and new status as L.A.’s latest unicorn.

FloQast has now made this list as an early-stage startup, a scaling business, and, now a unicorn. The company previously finished among the top three in the medium businesses category (50-249 employees), and, this year, it did the same in the large businesses category (250-plus employees).

“This honor is an example of FloQast’s commitment to the highest workplace standards, which has been a part of the FloQast culture since the early days,” said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Senior Director of Human Resources at FloQast. “It was true as a startup and through a period of scaling, and it won’t change as the organization enters a new era as a unicorn.”

The Los Angeles Business Journal honor builds on significant momentum for FloQast, including:

  • The launch of FloQast ReMind, an innovative task management workflow add-on to the FloQast Close platform, which provides a single place to manage month-end close tasks, improve accuracy and boost collaboration. ReMind automates manual tasks and delivers new levels of visibility across the close process to enable a manage-by-exception approach.
  • A new EMEA office in London and $110 million in Series D funding led by Meritech Capital.
  • More than 250 new customers added in the first half of 2021, including ACLU, Avalara, Confluent, Patreon, Roblox, RSA Security and Sonos.

This latest recognition as a best place to work comes just months after Inc. Magazine honored FloQast as one of the best workplaces in the country, an important moment for the company as it ramps up a hiring drive in Los Angeles and remotely. FloQast also recently received a nod as a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles by Built In, which provides tech recruitment to more than 1,800 companies from startups to enterprises.

“Maintaining an exemplary company culture is an important ingredient to an organization’s success, and this honor from Los Angeles Business Journal shows just how hard we’ve worked in this area,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “I’m unbelievably proud of our human resources team, which has done an outstanding job building and scaling an award-winning company culture that has clearly resonated for years.”

FloQast is actively hiring to build out its stellar team. For more information on FloQast and its workplace culture, visit the FloQast blog and the company’s careers page.

About FloQast
FloQast is the leader in accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. The cloud-based, AI-enhanced software is trusted by more than 1,400 accounting teams, including those at Twilio, Instacart, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors – and consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. By automating accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most, even when that’s just finishing work on time. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast enhances the way accounting teams already work to help them work smarter. Learn more at FloQast.com.

*inactive

Contact:
Sammy Totah
BOCA Communications for FloQast
[email protected]

