FloQast Named Among Top 3 Employers in Los Angeles Business Journal’s Best Places to Work 2020 List

Fourth Successive Year Close Management Software Provider Earns Spot on Survey-Based List that Identifies and Recognizes Los Angeles’ Best Employers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FloQast, a provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close the books faster and more accurately, today announced it was named once again to the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, the 14th annual program created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group. FloQast came in number three overall and the top technology employer among medium-sized businesses, showcasing its status as one of the top places to work in all of Los Angeles. This is the fourth straight year FloQast has been included on the list.

The survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county’s economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies and requires that they be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity, be a publicly or privately held business, have a facility in Los Angeles and at least 15 employees and have been in business a minimum of one year.

“At FloQast we aim to create an enjoyable and fulfilling experience for employees because we believe it fosters both creativity and productivity,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, co-founder and chief executive officer of FloQast. “With that in mind, we are extremely honored to again make LA Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list because it takes real-life employee sentiment into account. Maintaining a strong culture in the current environment has been challenging because employees are physically separated, and inclusion on the list validates how much we’ve been able to come together despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.”

In addition to a supportive work environment, FloQast offers its employees numerous benefits and perks. Along with competitive compensation and stock options, FloQast provides 100% employer paid Medical, Dental, Vision for employees and their family and unlimited vacation. During these unprecedented times FloQast has also recently added new perks to support and reward employees, including:

Access to free online therapy

Employee donation matching to racial justice organizations

Pet insurance

FloQast also regularly recognizes employees for going above and beyond in their jobs with #Gratitude awards. Twice a month these awards are given to recognize employees for their hard work and the recipient receives 1,000 fully vested stock options. Employees are also given opportunities to work cross-functionally with other departments to build value and open up potential future lateral moves.

Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The actual rankings were revealed at a special virtual event on Aug. 5, 2020, and will be published in the August 10, 2020, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

To see the full list of rankings, visit www.labusinessjournal.com/bpw2020 . For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkLA.com .

To learn more about FloQast and discover what makes it a special place at which to work, visit www.floqast.com/careers .

About FloQast

FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. The award-winning cloud-based software is now trusted by more than one thousand accounting departments, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Zoom and the Golden State Warriors. To learn more, visit www.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @FloQast.

*inactive

