Florida Automated Vehicles Summit Debuts Virtual Event Series

The FAV Speaker Series Features Industry Leaders and Robust Discussions on Cutting-Edge Transportation Technology in ACES (Automated, Connected, Electric, Shared)

FAV Speaker Series: Part 1: Adam Jonas, “Cars & Climate: How Big Tech, Fleets, and Cities Drive the EV Revolution”

Tampa, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — November 18, 2020 (Virtual Event) – Beginning in 2013, the FAV Summit has attracted a global audience interested in Florida’s technology-friendly policies and discussions on ACES mobility (ACES is an acronym for the four rising stars of mobility – Automated, Connected, Electric, and Shared). Since the in-person event is not possible this year, the Summit has pivoted to an online format with the FAV Speaker Series, a free 5-part series that will take place between December 2020 and April 2021.

The series kicks off on December 3rd at 11 am EST with Adam Jonas. Jonas, the Managing Director of Research at Morgan Stanley, will lead the dynamic discussion “Cars & Climate: How Big Tech, Fleets, and Cities Drive the EV Revolution.” As technology continues to evolve, everything from road repairs and repaving to lane restructuring and transit projects will be affected by a city’s plan to incorporate ACES into their network of transportation options and will create investment opportunities for deployment.

FAV Free Online Speaker Series: Part 1Featured Speaker: Adam Jonas, Managing Director, Research, Morgan StanleyTopic: “Cars & Climate: How Big Tech, Fleets, and Cities Drive the EV Revolution” Event Date/Time: December 3rd, 2020, 11 am ESTRegister: favsummit.com/registerRegistration is required for this FREE virtual event

“Innovation is not waiting. There is a global need to use technology and innovation to solve mobility problems and the FAV Speaker Series continues to reach high-tech companies, finance experts, and land-use planners to discuss what is happening now that will impact the future of driving,” says Joe Waggoner, CEO Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA).

THEA, TEAMFL, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX), the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, and Miami Dade Expressway (MDX) have worked to offer a safe format to share information on ACES that will affect city governments and county metropolitan planning organizations as they set local transportation policy in the near future. The FAV Summit and the FAV Speaker Series showcases Florida’s commitment to lead the country and bring technology to the forefront.

“The evolution of transportation over the next decade will be unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime,” says State Senator Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg), a leader in automated vehicle policy solutions. “Leaders in both government and industry need access to the best ideas from those at the forefront of this transition. The FAV Speaker Series provides a unique forum to open the aperture on the future by providing an insider’s perspective to policymakers and firms, alike, to plan for the road ahead.”

The 5-Part Speaker Series will run from December 2020 – April 2021 with the 2021 FAV Summit planned for next November in-person in Orlando, FL. Please visit favsummit.com to learn more about the FAV Summit or to register for FAV Speaker Series, visit favsummit.com/register. Please click here for the FAV Speaker Series media kit.

ABOUT FAV SUMMIT:

The Florida Automated Vehicles (FAV) Summit has been assembling industry leaders from around the world to address Automated, Connected, Electric, and Shared technologies, operations, and policy issues since 2013. Our mission is to gain insight into how to create the ideal climate for the implementation and deployment of these technologies in Florida and beyond. For more information visit, FAVsummit.com.

