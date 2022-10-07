Florida-based Tervis Releases Special Edition Tumbler and Water Bottle to Support Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts in Florida

Breaking News
First Lady Casey DeSantis Partners with Tervis for the Launch of the “Together We Shine” Products to Benefit the Florida Disaster Fund

NORTH VENICE, Fla., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In partnership with Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis, Tervis, the drinkware company famous for its Tervis tumblers and water bottles, today announces the launch of a new tumbler created to raise money for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.

First Lady Casey DeSantis visited the Tervis headquarters in North Venice, Florida, today for the launch of the new “Together We Shine” tumbler and water bottle. The special edition design highlights the strength of people in the Sunshine State following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian.

All proceeds from sales of the “Together We Shine” tumbler and water bottle will go to the Florida Disaster Fund to aid in recovery efforts. Casey DeSantis is leading the state’s effort to raise funds for hurricane relief. The Florida Disaster Fund raised more than $35 million in just its first five days.

“Witnessing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been devastating to the Tervis family, as it has greatly impacted us all,” said Rogan Donelly, Tervis President & CEO. “But what has truly been inspiring is seeing how this hardship has united an entire region. People helping others out in any way they can, even if they themselves have experienced loss, is admirable. That is what motivated us to launch an initiative to raise funds for the recovery efforts for all Floridians.”

Tervis’ “Together We Shine” design features iconic Florida imagery: palm trees, an alligator, a manatee, a sailboat, a golf hole, a flamingo and a rocketship. The tumbler was created as a reminder that through the devastation, the entire Florida community has come together to help those in need – whether that be family, friends, neighbors or even complete strangers.

The “Together We Shine” tumblers can be purchased at Tervis stores and on the Tervis website. The 24 oz tumbler sells for $21.99, and the 24 oz water bottle sells for $26.99.

Tervis is currently operating in a limited capacity due to the number of employees who have been impacted by the hurricane. The company asks that people be patient after ordering “Together We Shine” tumblers, as shipping times may be longer than usual.

For images from today’s media event and other assets, please visit the Together We Shine press kit.

About Tervis
Tervis is a third-generation family-owned and operated business founded in 1946. Its reusable drinkware products come with a lifetime guarantee. Tervis is committed to protecting our oceans and environment with its forward-thinking approach to sustainability. Tervis partners with the world’s most beloved brands and sports teams so its customers can share their passions with the world. The Tervis factory and headquarters are located at 201 Triple Diamond Blvd., North Venice, Florida 34275. For more information, please visit tervis.com.

Media Contact:
Patrick Lloyd
Uproar PR for Tervis
plloyd@uproarpr.com
(813) 422-2450

