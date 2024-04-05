A bill criminalizing the harassment of first responders on duty in Florida is awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature after it was approved by the state legislature.
Senate Bill 184 would make it illegal for anyone to harass a police officer, correctional probation officer, firefighter or an emergency medical care provider “engaged in the lawful performance of a legal duty” after already receiving a warning not to approach the first responder.
The measure was pas
